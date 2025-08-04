Member Login
This £3.59 FTSE stock could turn £2,000 into £3,760 over the next 12 months, according to City analysts

This FTSE stock is down 30% year to date. But City analysts expect it to rebound and hit new all-time highs in the not-too-distant future.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While the FTSE 100 index is trading near record highs at the moment, there are lots of UK stocks that still look really cheap. Recently, I ran a screen on the market to identify stocks trading 30% or more below their average price targets and tons of names came up.

Here, I’m going to highlight a stock that is currently trading 46% below its average analyst price target. If its target price was to be achieved, a £2,000 investment today could potentially grow to £3,760.

A small-cap stock with potential

The stock in focus here is Warpaint London (LSE: W7L). It’s a small AIM-listed cosmetics company that makes products at affordable prices and is a member of the FTSE AIM 100 index.

Its main brands are W7 and Technic. These are sold by a range of retailers including Boots, Superdrug, Amazon, and Tesco.

City analysts are bullish

Currently, this stock trades for 359p. Yet the average price target is 667p.

That target is a whopping 88% higher than the current share price. In other words, analysts see the potential for significant gains in the medium term.

Too optimistic?

Now, analysts’ forecasts always need to be taken with a pinch of salt. Often, they don’t come to fruition.

So, there’s no guarantee that this stock will hit 667p. I personally think that price target could be a stretch in the near term as sentiment towards the stock is not great right now.

Long-term appeal

That said, I do think the stock looks interesting at the moment. And I can see potential for gains in the long run.

This is a company that’s growing at an impressive rate. This year, analysts expect top-line growth of about 19% (after 13% growth last year).

Meanwhile, after a big share price drop, the valuation is quite low. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only 13.3, falling to 11.6 using next year’s earnings forecast.

That valuation strikes me as attractive relative to the growth being generated and the company’s level of profitability. Last year, return on capital employed (ROCE) – a key measure of profitability – was a high 31%.

It’s worth noting that last time I covered the stock (in 2024), the P/E ratio was in the mid-20s. So, the valuation has come down a lot and is now at a far more attractive level.

Two key risks

It’s worth pointing out that US tariffs are a risk here. The US isn’t a huge part of the overall business but tariffs still add some uncertainty in terms of future profitability.

Competition is another risk to consider. Cosmetics is a very competitive market and it’s not hard these days for new entrants to capture market share from existing players.

Overall though, I like the risk-reward proposition at the current share price. I think this stock is worth considering today.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Tesco Plc, and Warpaint London Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

