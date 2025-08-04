Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should passive income investors be holding cash right now?

Should passive income investors be holding cash right now?

With cash savings offering 5% returns, investors looking for passive income might be tempted to put off buying shares. But this could be a big mistake.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

UK investors looking for passive income can get up to 5% a year by leaving their money in cash. But with interest rates set to fall, I’m not convinced this is a particularly good idea.

Even with savings accounts offering some attractive rates, I think income investors should focus on the stock market. Especially shares in companies that return cash to investors as dividends.

Saving and investing

Getting 5% a year creates a strong temptation for investors. With £20,000, there’s the opportunity to leave the money in cash and collect £83 per month in interest.

That situation, however, is unlikely to last forever. It looks as though interest rates are set to fall and cash savings will generate lower returns when this happens.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Given this, one strategy is to hold on to cash while the returns are good and look to move into stocks and shares when interest rates fall. On the face of it, this makes a lot of sense.

Unfortunately, this attractive-looking plan has a fundamental flaw. It fails to account for the fact that dividend stocks are also sensitive to changes in interest rates.

The stock market

When interest rates fall, share prices generally go higher. That’s because lower returns from cash and bonds make equities more attractive, causing investors to buy. 

The trouble is, higher share prices mean lower dividend yields. So anyone looking at – for example – Segro (LSE:SGRO) with a 4.75% yield today might well find it isn’t there when interest rates fall.

In general, low interest rates can be very positive for businesses. And it’s especially true for real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Segro. 

REITs can’t retain their earnings, meaning they have to either take on debt or issue equity to grow. And falling interest rates mean borrowing costs are lower, creating more opportunities.

Warehouses

Segro owns a portfolio of warehouses and industrial distribution facilities. It leases these to tenants and distributes the income to shareholders as dividends. 

The risk with this type of business is the potential for oversupply. The rise of e-commerce has led to a boom in warehouse-building in the UK and that’s generally not a good thing for rents.

Segro, however, focuses on properties in locations near major cities and transport hubs. Space in these areas is limited and this typically means strong demand. 

Around 95% of the firm’s portfolio is currently occupied. And the company has consistently managed to increase its dividend over time.

Buying shares

Income investors have a choice – they always do. Cash currently generates a 5% return with almost no risk of capital loss, but that return is likely to go down if interest rates fall. 

At the same time, shares in companies like Segro offer a 4.75% dividend yield. And that return looks set to increase if the firm keeps returning more cash to shareholders. 

If investors wait for interest rates to fall, though, they might well find themselves faced with lower starting yields. So I think the right strategy is to consider buying stocks like Segro before this happens.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Segro Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 simple steps to start setting up a second income this August!

| Christopher Ruane

Investing money regularly into blue-chip dividend shares is one way to try and generate a second income. Our writer considers…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how much passive income you could make just using high-dividend-yield stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the benefits that can be had when targeting shares with high yields for passive income, and provides…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in either BP or Shell shares one year ago is worth today

| Harvey Jones

Shell shares haven't exactly shot the lights out in recent months, but Harvey Jones says they've done better than BP.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to aim for £3k of monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a Stocks and Shares ISA could become a passive income machine over the long term --…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is a penny share the same as a cheap share?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks some penny shares may offer value -- but not just because they sell for pennies. Here's how…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

This £3.59 FTSE stock could turn £2,000 into £3,760 over the next 12 months, according to City analysts

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock is down 30% year to date. But City analysts expect it to rebound and hit new all-time…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price forecasts for Amazon, Nvidia, and Alphabet

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Wall Street analysts believe that Amazon’s share price can rise 20% from here. What do they think about Nvidia and…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares that have surprised everyone since 2020!

| Ben McPoland

No less than 30 different FTSE 100 shares have doubled over the past five years. Our writer highlights a quintet…

Read more »