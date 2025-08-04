Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need to invest in FTSE shares to target a £500 monthly passive income?

How much do you need to invest in FTSE shares to target a £500 monthly passive income?

Want to start earning a chunky second income from the stock market with FTSE shares? Zaven Boyrazian explores how much money it takes.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Senior couple are walking their dog through a public park in Autumn.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investing in FTSE shares is a terrific way to build long-term and sustainable passive income. And with many UK shares trading at pretty cheap valuations by international standards, the yields offered to British investors are also quite impressive.

So let’s say someone wants to have an extra £500 coming into their bank account each month. How much money do they need to invest to achieve this goal?

Estimating income requirements

Earning £500 a month is the equivalent of £6,000 a year. And based on the current 3.3% average yield of the FTSE 100, this level of income could be theoretically supported by roughly £182,000.

Sadly, not everyone has this sort of money just lying around. But the good news is by initially investing £500 each month, investors can gradually build wealth to reach this milestone.

With this approach, assuming FTSE shares continue to deliver an average return of around 8% a year, investors can begin reaping the rewards in roughly 15 years when starting from scratch. Obviously, this timeline is far less than ideal. Fortunately, there’s another investing strategy which could drastically shorten the waiting time without needing to put in more money each month.

The power of stock-picking

Rather than matching the stock market’s performance, investors can aim to beat it. By being selective and only investing in the best businesses, it’s possible to earn investment returns far greater than 8% a year. And those who used this strategy to buy shares of Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) 15 years ago have experienced this first-hand.

The equipment rental group’s massively successful expansion into the US construction market resulted in game-changing levels of growth. Its revenues and profits vastly outpaced competitors who, at the time, were still focused on selling gear to construction workers rather than renting them out at affordable prices.

By recognising the shifting trends early, Ashtead became an industry titan, stealing market share and delivering jaw-dropping returns for shareholders. In fact, since 2010, investors have enjoyed a staggering 5,100% return, averaging 30% a year.

For reference, investing £500 at this rate surpasses the £182,000 threshold within less than eight years. And those who held on for the full 15-year period are now sitting on just shy of £1.7m!

Is Ashtead still worth buying in 2025?

Even in 2025, demand for rental equipment across the construction industry, as well as other sectors such as TV and film, continues to rise. But with Ashtead already controlling the lion’s share of control across its key markets, the days of 30% annualised returns are likely behind it.

While management’s attempting to expand into new markets like Canada, sales and earnings performance are currently dominated by the group’s performance in America. And with the current economic climate, demand’s been quite weak. As such, Ashtead has actually underperformed versus other large-cap FTSE shares since 2022.

Of course, that could quickly change if market conditions improve in the US in the near term or if international growth accelerates in the long term. Personally, I think this business still has much to offer. So for investors seeking to build a custom portfolio, taking a closer look at Ashtead’s potential could be a good place to start.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Here are the latest share price forecasts for BT, Vodafone, and Airtel Africa

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The share prices of BT and other UK-listed telecoms companies are surging at the moment. Can this momentum continue over…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Growth Shares

Why the easyJet share price fell almost 10% in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the easyJet share price nosedived last month but talks through why he believes it to be…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

Why the Nvidia share price jumped almost 10% in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points to the strong performance of the Nvidia share price over the past month and previews the upcoming…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider for a second (or third) passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend shares to buy for a substantial passive income? Here are two from the FTSE that…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Is the Vodafone share price set to overtake high-flying BT Group? See what the forecasts say

| Harvey Jones

The Vodafone share price has defied sceptics like Harvey Jones to put on a spurt in the last year. Is…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How many Barclays shares do investors need to buy to target a £1,000 second income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Shares in Barclays have been rising so the dividend yield has been falling. But how many shares does an investor…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

How many BP shares do investors need to buy to aim for a £1,000 dividend income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investors are rushing into BP shares right now to capitalise on its impressive 6% dividend yield. But is this actually…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Prediction: if an investor buys 500 Rolls-Royce shares today, here’s how much they might make in 12 months…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have skyrocketed by over 1,000% since 2020, but for investors buying shares today, how much money could they…

Read more »