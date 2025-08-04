Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Consider these 2 top growth stocks to buy in August

Consider these 2 top growth stocks to buy in August

Looking for the London stock market’s greatest stocks to buy? Check out these two top growth shares from the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I’ve been scouring the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes for the best stocks to buy for my portfolio this month. Here are two I think demand serious consideration.

Growth spark

Europe has a significant ammunition shortage following decades of underinvestment. This leaves substantial earnings potential for Chemring (LSE:CHG), which builds components (like rocket motors, detonators, and explosives) for weapons systems.

The FTSE 250 firm has a leading position in this market, and is thriving as a result. Order intake at its Energetics division soared 154% in the six months to April as continental rearmament continued. Major recent contracts include a 12-year framework with Diehl Defence for its Chemring Nobel subsidiary to supply MCX energetic material to the German army.

Wisely, Chemring plans to increase capacity to capture this growing demand. It plans to spend £200m — up from a previous target of £120m — on factories in Scotland and Norway over the next few years.

The company also sees huge growth potential in its other areas like countermeasures and sensors. It does face notable competitive threats, however, such as from Eurenco, another specialist in advanced high explosives.

City analysts expect annual earnings to rise 26% this financial year (to October 2025). Increases of 16% and 22% are forecast for fiscal 2026 and 2027 as well.

Chemring’s shares now trade on an elevated price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.5 times. It might be pricey, but I still think this top stock deserves a close look in the current geopolitical climate.

Value hero

Financial services provider Aviva (LSE:AV.) has also enjoyed substantial share price gains so far this year. But its shares remain dirt cheap (I recently increased my own holdings in the FTSE 100 company).

City analysts think earnings will rise 114% year on year in 2025. This leaves it trading on a forward price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1.

A reading below one implies a share is undervalued. And Aviva shares remain below this value benchmark for the next two years — earnings are tipped to rise another 16% and 12% in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Finally, the dividend yield here sits at 5.9%-6.9% over the three-year period.

Given its highly cyclical operations, earnings here are at risk as tariffs tensions impact economic growth. Yet analysts are still confident that Aviva’s earnings will spark into life as interest rates steadily fall.

That’s not all. With exceptional brand recognition — it’s been around since 1696, in one form or another — and leading positions in the wealth management, insurance, and retirement markets, it’s well placed to capitalise on long-term market growth. This is being fuelled by ageing populations and a growing demand for financial planning.

Encouragingly, Aviva’s shown strong appetite for expansion to maximise this opportunity. Recent takeovers include Probitas and Direct Line. With a Solvency II capital above 200%, too, it has the firepower to keep investing in capital-light businesses to grow earnings.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Chemring Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Growth Shares

Why the easyJet share price fell almost 10% in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the easyJet share price nosedived last month but talks through why he believes it to be…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

Why the Nvidia share price jumped almost 10% in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points to the strong performance of the Nvidia share price over the past month and previews the upcoming…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider for a second (or third) passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend shares to buy for a substantial passive income? Here are two from the FTSE that…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Is the Vodafone share price set to overtake high-flying BT Group? See what the forecasts say

| Harvey Jones

The Vodafone share price has defied sceptics like Harvey Jones to put on a spurt in the last year. Is…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How many Barclays shares do investors need to buy to target a £1,000 second income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Shares in Barclays have been rising so the dividend yield has been falling. But how many shares does an investor…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

How many BP shares do investors need to buy to aim for a £1,000 dividend income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investors are rushing into BP shares right now to capitalise on its impressive 6% dividend yield. But is this actually…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Prediction: if an investor buys 500 Rolls-Royce shares today, here’s how much they might make in 12 months…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have skyrocketed by over 1,000% since 2020, but for investors buying shares today, how much money could they…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Prediction: experts forecast the dirt cheap JD Sports share price is set to smash Games Workshop

| Harvey Jones

Games Workshop Group has had another stellar year, while the JD Sports share price went from bad to worse. Where…

Read more »