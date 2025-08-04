Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After crashing 20% in a day, is this a dirt cheap growth stock?

After crashing 20% in a day, is this a dirt cheap growth stock?

With investors overreacting to short-term headwinds, has this construction materials business transformed into a potential bargain recovery growth stock?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Growth stocks can often be volatile. And Marshalls‘ (LSE:MSLH) shareholders were recently reminded of this as the share price of the construction materials business collapsed by over 20% in a single day last month. This stumble is a continuation of the downward trend these shares have been on since 2021, bringing the total loss to a horrifying 75%.

While that’s frustrating, it’s dragged the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio down to 16.8. That’s around 30% lower than its historical average of 23.4, and a near-50% discount to its key competitors, Ibstock (38.5) and Forterra (27.6).

In other words, Marshalls looks pretty cheap right now. So is this a screaming buying opportunity? Or is this a warning sign to stay away? Let’s take a closer look.

What happened?

Like most sudden double-digit dips, Marshalls’ recent 20% collapse came on the back of a trading update. The group delivered a slight revenue bump over the first six months of 2025, with sales landing at £319m versus £307m.

Zooming into its individual segments:

  • Landscaping Products enjoyed a notable rebound compared to the weak second half of 2024
  • Building Products received a welcome bump from steadily rising residential housing build rates
  • Roofing Products maintained its momentum from last year, expanding by double digits

On the surface, this all sounds fairly positive. But digging deeper reveals a problem. Demand for Landscaping Products declined significantly towards the end of May. And when combined with industry overcapacity, Marshalls was forced to cut prices to remain competitive, hitting profit margins.

To make matters worse, management doesn’t foresee any near-term respite, resulting in a full-year profit warning. Underlying pre-tax profits are now expected to land between £42m and £46m versus the £52.2m delivered in 2024. And when combining a profit warning with a bleak outlook, investors unsurprisingly jumped ship, triggering a sharp share price crash.

But is this an overreaction?

Room for optimism

While its landscaping segment’s struggling, investors seem to be overlooking the robust gains delivered by its building and roofing businesses in spite of industry weakness. And since these segments contribute the most towards Marshalls’ bottom line, continued growth could eventually offset the expected prolonged weakness within its landscaping operations.

At the same time, the company has been busy accelerating its cost-cutting initiatives targeting a £9m annualised savings by the end of this year, as well as notable margin expansion for landscaping by 2026. Considering the latter’s experiencing competitive pricing pressures, future boosts to profitability could eventually restore earnings even when selling products at lower prices.

The bottom line

Marshalls’ profit warning has cast a shadow of uncertainty over what’s coming in the near term. And seeing the shares dropping to reflect this makes sense. But a 20% crash might be a bit overkill, likely driven by the generally weak investor sentiment surrounding the building materials sector.

2025 sounds like it’s going to be a rough year for this enterprise. But as with most cyclical stocks, the key is to buy at the bottom of the cycle, not the top. With that in mind, long-term investors may want to take a closer look at this growth stock for its recovery potential in 2026 and beyond.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ibstock Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

Why the Nvidia share price jumped almost 10% in July

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points to the strong performance of the Nvidia share price over the past month and previews the upcoming…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares to consider for a second (or third) passive income!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best dividend shares to buy for a substantial passive income? Here are two from the FTSE that…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Is the Vodafone share price set to overtake high-flying BT Group? See what the forecasts say

| Harvey Jones

The Vodafone share price has defied sceptics like Harvey Jones to put on a spurt in the last year. Is…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How many Barclays shares do investors need to buy to target a £1,000 second income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Shares in Barclays have been rising so the dividend yield has been falling. But how many shares does an investor…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

How many BP shares do investors need to buy to aim for a £1,000 dividend income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investors are rushing into BP shares right now to capitalise on its impressive 6% dividend yield. But is this actually…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Prediction: if an investor buys 500 Rolls-Royce shares today, here’s how much they might make in 12 months…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Rolls-Royce shares have skyrocketed by over 1,000% since 2020, but for investors buying shares today, how much money could they…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Prediction: experts forecast the dirt cheap JD Sports share price is set to smash Games Workshop

| Harvey Jones

Games Workshop Group has had another stellar year, while the JD Sports share price went from bad to worse. Where…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

9.9% yield! Time to consider buying shares in this income stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This £2.9bn independent oil & gas enterprise has boosted production by over 160% in one year, sending dividends flying! Is…

Read more »