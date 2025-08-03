Member Login

Attention: Fool.co.uk will be undergoing scheduled maintenance this Sunday, August 3rd, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. During this time, some services may be temporarily unavailable.

Home » Investing Articles » How many Lloyds shares do investors need to buy to earn a £1,000 monthly passive income today?

How many Lloyds shares do investors need to buy to earn a £1,000 monthly passive income today?

Lloyds shares will grow their dividends by 10% in 2025, say forecasts. But how much would investors need to spend to achieve a chunky passive income?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares are among some of the most popular investments among UK investors. And it’s not entirely hard to understand why. After all, the banking giant serves a mission-critical role within the UK economy that gives it several desirable defensive traits. And pairing that with a tasty-looking 4.2% dividend yield, snapping up some shares could be a terrific way to unlock a reliable and consistent passive income.

So let’s say an investor wants to earn £1,000 a month from Lloyds dividends. How many shares do they need to buy? And is it actually a good idea?

Crunching the numbers

In 2024, Lloyds paid out 3.17p per share in dividends. But if the analyst forecasts are correct, that could jump to 3.49p by the end of 2025 – something that’s looking increasingly likely given the interim payment enjoyed a similar 15% boost.

If the goal is £1,000 a month, or £12,000 a year, at 3.49p, an investor will need to buy 343,840 shares. And at today’s stock price, such an investment would cost around £269,000. Obviously, that’s not pocket change. But by drip-feeding money in over time and reinvesting any dividends received along the way, investors could eventually build such a position and go on to enjoy an extra grand each month.

Is Lloyds a good investment?

Before setting off on the quest to buy almost 350,000 Lloyds shares, it’s essential to analyse both the risks and potential rewards.

On the bull side of the argument, there’s a lot to like about this business. The higher interest rate environment has helped bolster lending margins. In turn, the balance sheet‘s now flooded with liquid assets that comfortably exceed regulatory requirements. And while interest rates are steadily being cut, the impact is being offset by higher lending volumes, especially when it comes to mortgages.

That’s good news for cash flows and, in turn, dividends. But like every investment, there are key risks to consider, the most prominent of which is regulatory and legal uncertainty. Changes in banking rules and the discovery of financial scandals – something the banking industry is notorious for – can have a massive impact on the business.

An increase in regulatory capital provisions, or issued legal penalties, could gobble up free cash flow, potentially disrupting dividends as well as the Lloyds share price. At the same time, an economic slowdown in a lower interest rate environment may also hamper borrowing activity from customers. And with fewer loans being issued, there’s less cash flow to offset the compression of Lloyds’ net interest income.

The bottom line

All things considered, Lloyds shares appear to offer an appealing dividend backed by a robust financial position. But the business is also weighed down by UK macroeconomic and regulatory uncertainty that could prevent the stock from living up to expectations.

Investors who are comfortable taking on these long-term persistent risks, the stock could be worthy of closer inspection. But personally, I think there are other more attractive passive income opportunities than investing in Lloyds shares.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Worried about a market crash in 2025? These could be among the best stocks to consider buying

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Knowing which stocks are the best to buy during a market crash or correction can help investors build major long-term…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Here’s a UK property investment that costs just £1 (and can be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Buy-to-let can’t be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. But this property investment can be and investors can get…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

With the FTSE 100 above 9,000, where should investors look for stocks to buy?

| Stephen Wright

The FTSE 100 might be at record highs, but not every stock is expensive. Both within the index and beyond,…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

2 still-cheap stocks to consider as UK shares reach record highs!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Even with the stock market reaching a new all-time high, there are still plenty of cheap stocks to capitalise on,…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in a SIPP when aiming to retire a millionaire?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to retire a millionaire? Here’s how much money investors need to inject into a SIPP when aiming to build…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is the stock market in a bubble?

| Stephen Wright

As the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 continue to move higher, is the stock market in a bubble? And…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Down 55% in 5 years, but this FTSE stock offers a 9.5% dividend yield for income investors!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This struggling emerging market investment group has taken some heavy blows to its share price, but the dividend yield remains…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Aiming for a £5,000 second income? Here’s how much you need to invest

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian breaks down how much money investors need to start earning a £5,000 second income, and one stock that…

Read more »