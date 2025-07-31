Member Login
Should an investor use the full £20k ISA allowance in one go or drip-feed it?

Should an investor use the full £20k ISA allowance in one go or drip-feed it?

Lump-sum or monthly investing? Our writer explores which strategy may work best for a Stocks and Shares ISA in today’s volatile market.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Nottingham Giltbrook Exterior

Image source: M&S Group plc

A Stocks and Shares ISA offers powerful long-term tax benefits, shielding dividends and capital gains from HMRC. But deciding how and when to invest that money can make a significant difference to long-term returns.

One of the most common dilemmas for ISA investors is whether to deploy the full £20,000 annual allowance all at once or spread it out over time. At least, that’s the dilemma for those fortunate enough to be able to use the full contribution allowance!

Timing the market is notoriously difficult, especially in today’s economic climate. Volatility remains elevated, inflation is sticky, and interest rates are uncertain. That’s why many investors are torn between lump-sum investing and drip-feeding smaller contributions throughout the year.

Here, I explore both strategies and consider what the data suggests, using one of the UK’s most well-recognised high street names as a real-world example.

A case study in volatility

Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, but the ride hasn’t been smooth. Over the past 12 months, its share price has bounced between 300p and 400p, creating clear challenges for market timing.

Had an investor committed their full £20,000 ISA allowance in late 2024, they may have paid around 400p per share — close to the recent high. In contrast, a drip-feeding approach would have captured lower prices in January, April, and July 2025, averaging out to a better overall entry point.

This kind of volatility makes M&S a tricky stock to time, yet it has still managed to climb 245% over five years, rewarding those who stayed invested through the noise. It’s resilient stock that’s worth considering in today’s rocky economic climate.

Despite the share price rally, M&S still trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 14.2, suggesting room for further growth. The price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.57 also hints at underlying value, especially for a retailer that has managed to improve profitability while navigating slim industry margins.

The company boasts a healthy balance sheet, improved operating efficiency, and a renewed focus on both online and food sales. But risks remain — including stiff competition from discounters, supermarkets, and fast-fashion rivals.

What the data says

Historically, lump-sum investing has outperformed drip-feeding over the long term. A 2023 study by Vanguard found that lump-sum investments beat monthly contributions roughly two-thirds of the time, thanks largely to the market’s general upward bias.

However, this approach requires confidence and the discipline to stay invested through volatility. For those worried about short-term corrections, drip-feeding may provide valuable peace of mind, smoothing out entry prices over time.

The right choice ultimately depends on temperament and timing. In bull markets, lump sums tend to win. In choppier conditions, pound-cost averaging may offer better risk-adjusted outcomes.

The best of both worlds?

With stocks like M&S still offering attractive valuations but bouncing around in price, it’s easy to see how both strategies have merit.

Personally, I’d consider combining the two — investing a portion upfront, while drip-feeding the rest over several months. That way, a Stocks and Shares ISA can remain both disciplined and flexible in uncertain times.

After all, the most important factor isn’t when to invest, it’s staying invested for the long haul.


Mark Hartley has positions in Marks And Spencer Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

