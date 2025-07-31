Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Directors are selling this UK growth stock. So why should anyone buy?

Directors are selling this UK growth stock. So why should anyone buy?

Despite this growth stock reporting record-breaking results, a number of insiders and their associates are selling. Our writer takes a closer look.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Cohort (LSE:CHRT), the defence technology group, is a UK growth stock that’s just reported its results for the year ended 30 April (FY25).

Compared to the previous year, these showed a 33% increase in revenue to £270m and a 30% rise in adjusted operating profit to £27.5m. The group’s order book is now worth £616m.

On the day (16 July) this information was released to investors, its shares soared 13.5%.

But that was also the day on which the group’s chairman, chief executive and finance director — along with some of their close associates — sold a combined £9.76m of shares. The company’s stock’s now changing hands for less than before its impressive results were released.

What’s going on?

A partial exit

To be fair, you can’t spend shares. And if you’ve invested time and money helping to build a successful business, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ‘cash out’ at some stage. All three have been involved with the company since it floated in 2006. But they haven’t exited entirely. They still retain a combined 3.7% shareholding.

However, the timing’s unfortunate. Admittedly, there are restrictions as to when a company’s directors can buy and sell shares. But some might interpret the move — the day on which the group announced its best-ever year — as a suggestion that its financial performance has peaked.

But I think this is wrong.

In vogue

That’s because, as depressing as the reasons are, the defence sector’s booming at the moment. NATO members have pledged to spend 5% of their national incomes on their armies, navies and air forces by 2035. More immediately, the British government’s announced it plans to increase its spending to 2.5% of Gross Domestic Product from April 2027.

It’s often said that the first duty of a government is to protect its citizens. Additional military spending is one element of this.

And Cohort’s one company that’s likely to benefit. During FY25, it reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54.44p. Analysts are expecting relatively modest growth in FY26 of 4.3% to 56.76p. Thereafter, the pace of increase is forecast to pick up – 64.85p (FY27) and 69.80p (FY28). If these estimates prove correct, EPS will grow by an average of 8.6% a year over the next three years.

Not cheap

But with a share price of around 1,445p, the stock’s trading on an expensive 25.5 times forward (FY26) earnings.

This could explain why the average 12-month price target’s 1,570p – ‘only’ 8.7% above its current level. However, as a relatively small company – its market-cap’s around £750m – only three brokers are covering the stock. Their targets are 1,200p, 1,570p and 1,750p respectively. This wide divergence of views isn’t particularly helpful.

My thoughts

But it seems to me that the group’s going in the right direction. It’s certainly operating in a sector that’s growing. It has some visibility on its order book until the mid-2030s and it’s always on the lookout for acquisition opportunities. And despite buying other companies in recent years, it retains a net cash position.  

Although it’s never a good look when insiders decide to sell, there doesn’t appear to be anything fundamentally wrong with the group. On this basis, those comfortable with the defence sector could consider adding the stock to their portfolios.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Cohort Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British pound data
Investing Articles

I said I’d consider buying London Stock Exchange Group shares on a dip. Is this it?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been monitoring the London Stock Exchange Group share price waiting for a dip. And this morning it…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Next shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Next shares have been a big winner for investors so far this year. But what should they make of the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

Meta shares surge 11% on strong earnings! Should an investor buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details how Meta beat expectations on revenue and earnings in the latest results and why Meta shares could…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The Shell share price gains on $3.5bn buyback news, but is it still cheap?

| Alan Oscroft

The Shell share price has been having an erratic year. But investors who bought when it looked like oil might…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Unilever share price?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is happy to see the Unilever share price idle, having offloaded the FTSE 100 stock in March. Have…

Read more »

Bags of copper-molybdenum at Anglo-American's Quellaveco project in Peru
Investing Articles

The Anglo American share price falls in response to a huge dividend cut. Is it time to sell out?

| Andrew Mackie

After a disappointing set of results, Andrew Mackie assesses whether a new streamlined business can help rejuvenate the Anglo American…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Here’s why Aston Martin shares could soar this year

| Christopher Ruane

Aston Martin shares have slumped 98% since listing in 2018. Our writer thinks news this week could potentially offer a…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Why I’m betting on Ferrari over Tesla stock

| Ben McPoland

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Tesla are arguably not car stocks at all. Rather, they're in the business of luxury goods and…

Read more »