Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What I wish I knew before investing in the stock market

What I wish I knew before investing in the stock market

Our writer talks about a couple of mistakes he made when first investing in the stock market, and how he does things differently now.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Investing in the stock market can be one of the most powerful ways to build long-term wealth. But looking back to when I first began investing, there are a couple of things I’d rather have understood earlier.

Here’s what I wish I knew back then. 

A share is a slice of a real business

Like most newbies, I treated a stock more like a ticker symbol on a screen than a stake in an actual company. But buying a share literally means becoming a part-owner in a real business, with all the risks and potential rewards that come with it.

As billionaire investor Warren Buffett said about himself and his business partner Charlie Munger: “Charlie and I are not stock-pickers; we are business-pickers.”

Buffett’s highlighting something fundamental here. Investing’s about evaluating management quality, the competitive landscape and ultimately, valuation. Stocks are businesses.

Learn about management 

Related to this, I wish I’d paid more attention to the people actually running the companies I was buying into. Why does this matter? Because who’s in charge can literally make or break my investment.

Looking back, I didn’t take much interest in this at first, which is pretty strange when I think about it. I mean, imagine someone asks me in a pub to put money into their business. I would ask a number of questions. Is it profitable? What are the growth plans? What type of return might I expect? 

But above all else, I’d ask: who are you? I wouldn’t just blindly hand over a wad of cash to anyone and hope for the best. Yet this is what a lot of newbie investors do — and I did myself — when impulsively buying stocks. 

Fact is, when I invest in shares, I’m essentially handing my money to the management team and saying, go make us some money. I need to be fully confident they’ve a very good chance of doing this. 

Moving money wisely

Putting all this together then, let me highlight a business I’ve recently invested in where I trust the management team and vision for long-term growth.

It’s Wise (LSE: Wise), the fintech company that moves money across borders more quickly and cheaply than traditional banks (who often charge high fees). It believes that “money should work without borders“.

Last year, Wise transferred £145.2bn for 15.6m individuals and businesses, up 23% year on year. Roughly 65% of transactions were completed in under 20 seconds. 

This generated underlying income of £1.4bn, up 16%, and pre-tax profit of £282m, up 17%. In a world of cash-burning fintechs, I like that Wise is managing to balance growth with profitability. 

The firm’s led by co-founder Kristo Käärmann, who envisions Wise eventually moving trillions. And it continues to make great progress towards this mission, as both Raiffeisen Bank International and UniCredit recently signed deals to launch Wise-powered international payments in their mobile apps.

One risk I see here is a global economic downturn caused by President Trump’s tariffs. This might place pressure on cross-border payment volumes, slowing Wise’s near-term growth. 

However, I’m bullish long term, and think the stock’s worth considering. As the world becomes increasingly globalised, more people and businesses will send money across borders. Wise looks well-placed to keep taking market share and grow.  


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Wise Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to tell me what UK stock could be the next Greggs

| John Fieldsend

Greggs has been one of the great UK stocks of the current millennium. Could artificial intelligence help our author discover…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Is AI a threat for the Alphabet stock price — or an opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

Less than 10% off its all-time high, Alphabet stock may not look like an obvious bargain. Our writer explains why…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

After first-half profits surge, what next for the Barclays share price?

| Alan Oscroft

Five years ago, I didn't guess we'd see the Barclays share price so high today. But the latest results make…

Read more »

Aviva logo on glass meeting room door
Investing Articles

At a 17-year high, could the Aviva share price still offer value?

| Christopher Ruane

Over the past five years, the Aviva share price has more than doubled -- and now is at its highest…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Here’s why BAE Systems, JD Sports, and HSBC shares all fell 3% today

| Ben McPoland

HSBC is an Asia-focused bank, JD Sports sells trainers, and BAE is in defence. So why are all three FTSE…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to make £10k a year in second income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through how both the total ISA size and the type of shares included in the portfolio impact…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Could BAE shares be about to crash?

| Paul Summers

BAE shares have delivered huge gains for investors over the last few years. But does a drop in the price…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Is the Glencore share price about to go gangbusters?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 51% in 3 months and now with a major cost initiative in place, this writer sees further increases in…

Read more »