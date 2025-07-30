Here’s why BAE Systems, JD Sports, and HSBC shares all fell 3% today

HSBC is an Asia-focused bank, JD Sports sells trainers, and BAE is in defence. So why are all three FTSE 100 shares on the slide today?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

It’s turning out to be a bad day for my FTSE 100 holdings, as I own shares in HSBC (LSE: HSBA), JD Sports Fashion, and BAE Systems (LSE: BA.). As I write today (30 July), all three stocks had fallen by 3% or more.

This is a motley collection of businesses — a bank, sportswear retailer, and defence contractor, respectively. So what gives?

HSBC

In one way or another, the common denominator here is earnings results. HSBC’s Q2 pre-tax profit slumped 29% year on year to $6.3bn, which was well short of the $7bn expected by analysts.

The lender took a $2.1bn impairment charge on its stake in China’s state-run Bank of Communications, while also booking high global restructuring costs. The property crisis in Hong Kong and China remains a risk here, as further write-downs are possible.

For the first six months, pre-tax profit fell 26% to $15.8bn (also lower than anticipated).

However, it wasn’t all negative, as revenue at its wealth division grew 22% on a constant currency basis. This was in line with HSBC’s medium-term goal of double-digit annual growth.

Meanwhile, the bank made progress towards achieving $1.5bn of annualised savings by 2027. And it announced a new share buyback programme worth up to $3bn.

Overall, I don’t see anything particularly worrying here as a shareholder. The stock is still up 20% year to date, despite today’s pullback.

BAE

Turning to BAE, which likewise just reported first-half results, I also don’t really see any problems.

Indeed, the firm reported better-than-expected numbers, unlike HSBC. Sales grew 11% to £14.6bn while underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 13% to £1.55bn.

Sadly, the reasons for this growth relate to the state of geopolitics. The terrible war in Ukraine rages on, forcing Europe to re-arm at a frenetic pace. And the US and China are vying in various ways for global supremacy. This is a backdrop for high defence spending.

Looking ahead, BAE upgraded its guidance for the full year. It now anticipates sales growing 8% to 10% (up from 7% to 9%) and underlying EBIT increasing 9% to 11% (8% to 10%).

CEO Charles Woodburn commented: “The breadth and depth of our geographic and product portfolio, together with our trusted track record of delivery, strengthen our confidence in the positive momentum of our business.”

The BAE share price is up 53% year to date.

JD

As for JD Sports, the company didn’t report Q2 earnings (these are due in August). The reason for today’s decline relates to Adidas, which just warned that Trump’s tariffs will cost it up to €200m in the second half.

This is bad for JD Sports because it could weaken consumer demand if the price of trainers rises even higher.

Final thoughts

Long term, I still rate the prospects for all three stocks. HSBC is likely to benefit as the Asia’s middle classes mushroom, while JD Sports’ global presence and multi-brand strategy — Nike, Adidas, On, Hoka, etc — add resilience.

The main risk for the UK’s BAE is if it misses out on some of the largest European defence projects. Also, the shares are trading at a premium 23 times forward earnings.

However, given the upgraded growth forecast and rising military spend, I think BAE, in particular, is worth considering.