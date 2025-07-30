Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 passive income stocks I aim to keep holding — even in a recession!

3 passive income stocks I aim to keep holding — even in a recession!

Mark Hartley highlights three core holdings that form the foundation of his long-term passive income strategy, through thick and thin.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

In today’s uncertain economic climate, I put high value on my modest passive income stream.

With persistent inflation and stubbornly high interest rates, earning a steady stream of cash from reliable dividend-paying companies is deeply comforting. Particularly when the potential for a recession remains ever-present.

While no stock is entirely recession-proof, some firms have the consistency and scale to keep rewarding shareholders through even the toughest times.

Here are three passive income stocks I think investors should consider holding regardless of the economic weather.

National Grid

National Grid (LSE: NG) is about as defensive as it gets. The company operates critical energy infrastructure in the UK and parts of the US, meaning demand for its services tends to remain stable — even during downturns.

Regrettably, it was forced to cut dividends this year, ending an uninterrupted run of over 20 years of growth. But with a sustainable payout ratio of 77.4%, it still offers a 4.4% dividend yield backed by an operating income of £4.76bn. It has a market cap of £52.3bn and has been paying dividends for as long as most investors can remember. 

One red flag is the utility’s £40.6bn debt load. In a high-interest-rate environment, the cost of servicing this debt could impact future dividend growth. Still, I view the stock as a solid cornerstone of a passive income portfolio.

Unilever

Unilever boasts an impressive portfolio of everyday consumer essentials, from laundry products to tea. This gives it dependable earnings power, even when household budgets tighten.

The company currently pays a 3.4% dividend, supported by a healthy payout ratio of 75% and a remarkable 20-year dividend track record. It’s a true dividend hero, with an operating income of £9.47bn and a £108bn market cap.

But it’s at risk from stiff competition, particularly if consumer preferences shift rapidly or private-label competition heats up. Even so, I believe the brand power of products like Dove and Hellmann’s makes Unilever a defensive anchor in my portfolio.

Tesco

Supermarkets tend to perform well in downturns, and Tesco – the UK’s largest food retailer – is no exception. Consumers may cut discretionary spending, but groceries remain essential.

Tesco currently offers a 3.3% yield, which is well covered with a payout ratio of just 57.6%. The firm has eight consecutive years of dividend payments and earns an operating income of £3bn, with a manageable £10bn debt load on a £27.6bn market cap.

A key risk here is its razor-thin 2% net margin. Although typical in the retail sector, a spike in input costs or fierce price competition could hurt profits.

Nonetheless, I see Tesco as a dependable source of passive income in lean times.

A financial safety net

Passive income isn’t just for retirement — it’s a strategy that can provide peace of mind in turbulent times.

While each of the above companies carries its own risks, they also boast excellent dividend track records, strong market positions, and recession-resistant business models. 

For these reasons, they’re three stocks I’m happy to keep holding no matter what the economy throws my way.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in National Grid Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares 1 week ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs is a beloved brand with loyal customers and continues to invest for long-term expansion. So why is this investor…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Is the blistering BT share price recovery about to run out of road?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones flagged up the BT share price 18 months ago, but never expected it to make such a stellar…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

The Rio Tinto share price dips again as earnings and cash flows fall. But it still offers a stellar yield

| Harvey Jones

It's been a tricky few years for the Rio Tinto share price and today's results have failed to ignite the…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

More bad news sends the Aston Martin share price into reverse

| James Beard

The Aston Martin share price fell in early trading today (30 July) after the company released its half-year results. Our…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

How to aim for a second income from scratch with just £5 a day

| Mark Hartley

Our writer investigates a low-cost method of building a second income with dividend shares and harnessing the power of compounding…

Read more »

The Ocean Village Marina neighborhood of Southampton on the Channel coast in southern England, UK.
Investing Articles

2 best-of-British UK shares to consider buying in August

| Stephen Wright

British stocks might not be as glamorous as their US counterparts but UK investors don’t have to look far to…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

Here are the latest forecast dividend yields for Sainsbury’s and Tesco shares

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the dividend yields of the UK's two leading supermarkets to help him decide which…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy Palantir stock before 4 August?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering if it's time for him to add Palantir stock to his portfolio, just in case it…

Read more »