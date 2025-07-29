Despite solid Q1 results, Vodafone’s share price looks 50% undervalued, with annual earnings growth forecast at 49%!

Member Login
Vodafone’s Q1 results appeared very promising to me, but its share price looks 50% underpriced compared to its ‘fair value’. Is a bargain to be had?

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Vodafone’s (LSE: VOD) share price is trading close to two-year highs following the release of its Q1 fiscal-year 2026 results.

These looked solid to me, with total revenue increasing 3.9% year on year to €9.4bn (£8.21bn) while service revenue rose 5.3% to €7.9bn.

Revenue is the total income received by the firm, including from the sale of phones and other devices. Service revenue relates specifically to income from the telecommunications services it provides to its customers.

The firm also stated that new entity VodafoneThree started operating on 1 June. This is the product of the December merger of Vodafone UK with Three UK. Vodafone holds 51% of the new operation, with the remainder held by CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings Limited.

The announcement of a new €2bn buyback programme also looks positive, as these tend to support share price gains.  

Earnings growth outlook

Ultimately it is earnings growth that powers any firm’s share price and dividends over time. Earnings are what remain after expenses have been deducted from a firm’s revenue.

A risk to Vodafone is any significant mishandling of the integration of Three’s services with its own. This could cause disruption to customers and prompt them to switch service providers.

However, Q1 saw organic adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and lease expenses (EBITDAaL) rise 4.9%.

Looking ahead, Vodafone reiterated its guidance for this full year, which includes group adjusted EBITDAaL of €11.3bn-€11.6bn (against 2025’s €10.932bn). It also features group-adjusted free cash flow of €2.4bn-€2.6bn (against 2025’s €2.5bn), which in itself can be a powerful engine for growth.

Analysts forecast that the firm’s earnings will grow by a whopping 49% each year to end fiscal-year 2028.

How does the share’s pricing look?

The first part of my share price assessment is to see how it compares on key valuation measures to its competitors. Price and value are not the same thing, and identifying the gap can result in big profits over time, in my experience.

On the price-to-sales ratio, Vodafone’s 0.6 value is bottom of its peer group, which averages 1.5. These firms comprise Orange at 0.9, BT at 1.1, Deutsche Telekom at 1.3, and Telenor at 2.7.

The second part of my assessment involves running a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This pinpoints the price at which any firm’s stock should be trading, derived from business fundamentals.

The DCF for Vodafone shows its shares are 50% undervalued at their current price of 84p.

Therefore, their fair value is £1.68.

My investment view

Aged over 50 now, I am in the latter part of my investment cycle. As a result, I take fewer investment risks now than I did when I was younger. The reason is that the later one is in the cycle, the less time stocks have to recover from any shocks.

In Vodafone’s case, there is an additional risk – price volatility – that comes from its sub-£1 share price. In practical terms, this means that every 1p move in its share price represents 1.2% of the stock’s entire value!

That said, I think it is well worth the consideration of other investors whose portfolio it suits.

Specifically, I believe its strong earnings growth prospects should push its share price and dividends up significantly over time.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bt Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

