Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can the JD Sports share price hit £1 again?

Can the JD Sports share price hit £1 again?

The JD Sports share price was last above 100p in November 2024. Our writer considers when (or if) it might return to that level.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
piggy bank, searching with binoculars

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

In April, a few days after President Trump unveiled his tariff plans, the JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) share price fell to a 52-week low. Since then, the stock’s risen more than 50% and currently (28 July) changes hands for around 91p.

But the ‘King of Trainers’ share price remains shy of 100p. The last time it was above three figures was at the start of trading on 21 November 2024. By close of business that day — after announcing that earnings for the 52 weeks ended 1 February 2025 (FY25) would be at the lower end of guidance – the group’s shares tanked more than 15%. And they’ve remained below 100p ever since.

What’s going on?

It’s clear to me that the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s trade policy is weighing on the share price. Following a series of acquisitions, the US is now its biggest market accounting for around 45% of operating profit.

And with most of the products that the group sells being made outside of America — mainly in Asia — it’s vulnerable to higher import taxes. Additional tariffs can either be absorbed or passed on to consumers. Either way, they’re likely to damage earnings. Although negotiations between the US and most countries in the Far East are ongoing, very few trade deals have been signed.

And this uncertainty is damaging confidence, which could lead to a slowdown in the US economy and leave consumers with less spare cash to buy trainers and tracksuits. Some economists are still predicting a recession this year.

I suspect these big ticket items need to be resolved before the JD Sports share price can move higher. And the fact they haven’t probably explains why analysts believe the group’s shares are currently fairly priced. Their average 12-month share price target is 95p.

Reasons to be optimistic

But if a global trade war can be averted, I believe JD Sports should do well.

That’s because it remains highly cash generative and was in a net cash position at 1 February 2025. During its past two financial years, it’s made a combined £2.37bn from its operating activities.

Like any business with free cash, it has a number of options available to it, all of which should help create shareholder value.

For example, it could expand by buying more stores. Alternatively, it could refurbish existing ones. Either strategy should help grow future revenue and earnings. Another option is to increase its dividend. This is a way of putting more cash directly into the pockets of shareholders.

My view

And now could be a good time to buy the stock, when it’s currently trading on a lower multiple than many other retailers and below its own recent historical average. For FY26, analysts are predicting adjusted earnings per share of 11.7p. This means its forward price-to-earnings ratio is 7.9. Looking ahead to FY27, it drops to seven.

Personally, I think investors are currently pricing in concerns about America’s trade policy and its potential impact on both the domestic and global economies. However, a trade war isn’t in anyone’s interests so I remain hopeful that deals will be reached with most of Asia’s manufacturing hotbeds.

If I’m right, I reckon the group’s share price will rise above £1 again. And for this reason, investors could consider adding the stock to their portfolios.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

My favourite UK stock rose 5% today and topped the FTSE 100 index!

| Ben McPoland

The Games Workshop (LON:GAW) share price jumped over 5% in the FTSE 100 index today. Our writer takes a closer…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying in August

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 has gained 6% year-to-date and I think these two stocks with news due in August might help…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Are we entering a golden era for Barclays shares?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 55% in a year and with profits continuing to surge, Andrew Mackie assesses whether now's the time for him…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Greggs shares slip 5%! Should I dump the FTSE 250 stock after today’s results?

| Mark Hartley

As Greggs shares slide further following lacklustre first half results, our writer considers what value remains in the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Greggs shares fall again as profit drops 14%. But are they now a bargain?

| Paul Summers

Holders of Greggs' shares continue to feel the pain as the market reacts to the latest set of half-year results.…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

These results make the ConvaTec share price one I just can’t ignore

| Alan Oscroft

The ConvaTec share price has had a volatile few years. But solid first-half progress provides a boost for strong growth…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This green energy share just jumped 44% on the London Stock Exchange! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

There are plenty of hidden gems waiting to be discovered in the London Stock Exchange. Might this surging FTSE share…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how a £40k Stocks and Shares ISA could make £196 in monthly income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how an investor can juice up the returns of an existing Stocks and Shares ISA by targeting…

Read more »