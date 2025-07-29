Member Login
Are Barclays shares a no-brainer buy as first-half profits jump by £1bn?

It’s had a strong run lately, but the Barclays share price is still able to deliver fireworks. Harvey Jones examines how long the party is likely to last.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays (LSE: BARC) shares have dipped slightly this morning even though the FTSE 100 bank beat expectations with a £1bn jump in first-half profits and cheered shareholders with another bumper round of capital returns.

I expected better as today’s (29 July) numbers look strong across the board. So did investors expect even more after its recent stellar run? Looks like it.

The group’s profit before tax rose 28% to £5.2bn, with earnings per share up 41%, reflecting profit growth and the impact of share buybacks.

Return on tangible equity hit 13.2%, beating the board’s 2026 target of 12%, while its net interest margin jumped from 3.15% to 3.55%. These are solid indicators that the business is doing what it set out to do, improve performance, boost returns and run a tighter ship.

Its investment banking division delivered a 13% rise in first-half income to £7.1bn, thanks to a revival in global market trading. However, dealmaking fees fell 16% to £568m in Q2, as major business lines posted a decline. This cast a shadow on the results

FTSE 100 rocket

The bank also announced another £1bn share buyback and lifted its dividend payout, pushing total capital distributions for the half to £1.4bn, up 21% year on year.

Barclays shares have climbed 56% over the past 12 months but trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of just over 10. That looks cheap, considering the quality of these results. The price-to-book ratio of just 0.71 also suggests value. To my mind, that creates a possible opportunity for long-term investors.

The low dividend yield may put some off. On a trailing basis, it’s 2.33%, below Lloyds or NatWest. That’s partly due to the rocketing shares. And the board prefers to reward investors through share buybacks, which boosts dividend per share growth through share count reduction.

So the H1 dividend crept up just a 10th of a penny (from 2.9p to 3p). That’s still a rise of 3.45%, so not too shabby. Personally, I’d rather receive a higher dividend, but investors will have to decide for themselves what they value more.

Growth, income and buybacks

Investment banking can be unpredictable, especially during periods of global instability. It’s been a blessing this time, but could be a drag if markets turn. There’s also political risk at home. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is under pressure to slap new taxes on the banks. Today’s bumper results will increase that.

Another concern is that the bank’s cost base is rising, up 5% year on year. Some of this is down to the Tesco Bank acquisition, but inflation and investment costs also played a part. The cost-to-income ratio’s heading in the right direction, improving from 63% to 59%, so management does appear to have this under control.

I don’t think the window of opportunity has completely closed just yet. Yes, shares have ralllied hard, but the valuation still looks appealing and the bank is executing well on its strategy. Market sentiment towards the banking sector has shifted over the past year and Barclays stands to benefit further if this continues. The biggest challenge appears to be high investor expectations.

I still thinks Barclays is one to consider buying for those willing to accept a bit more risk in pursuit of greater long-term rewards. It’s not quite a no-brainer, but what stock is?


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

