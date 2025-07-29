Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » No savings at 30? Here’s how to target a £1,000 monthly second income in an ISA

No savings at 30? Here’s how to target a £1,000 monthly second income in an ISA

Harvey Jones looks at how investors could build a second income for their retirement from a balanced and diversified spread of FTSE 100 shares.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

A second income sounds like a luxury few can afford, but building one from scratch is more achievable than many people think. At 30, an investors has plenty of time to do it, but older people can manage it too.

The goal here is passive income, cash that rolls in without having to clock in, and it’s possible to generate it completely tax-free inside a Stocks and Shares ISA. Thanks to the £20,000 annual ISA allowance, investors can take their income free of both dividend tax and income tax for life, with capital gains shielded as well.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

I keep a pot of cash in a high interest instant access account for emergencies, but my long-term wealth is all in shares, mostly gleaned from the FTSE 100.

Compound growth builds and builds

Historically, the FTSE 100 has delivered average annual returns of around 8% a year. That doesn’t mean it climbs every year, but the ups more than outweigh the downs.

According to the 4% rule, a £300,000 pot could produce £12,000 of annual income for life without running dry. That’s because stock market growth makes good the withdrawals.

Targeting a £300k portfolio is no small feat, but the sooner the journey begins, the more time compound growth has to work. For example, a 30-year-old who invests £500 a month into an ISA growing at 8% a year could potentially have £296,538 by age 50. Stick with it to age 65 and they’d have a bumper £1,116,613.

Obviously this takes discipline. Both when paying money in, and resisting the temptation (or necessity?) to make withdrawals. It’s not easy-peasy.

Engineering steady returns

One stock I’ve been watching closely is Diploma (LSE: DPLM), a specialist industrial distributor that joined the FTSE 100 in September 2023. It helps connect customers with obscure, specialist components, and its niche expertise makes it difficult for new rivals to compete.

Its two-pronged growth strategy involves both acquiring new firms and expanding its existing operations. Over the past year, the share price is up 25%, and over five years it’s surged 192%. That’s impressive, although no stock rises forever. Tariffs are a concern for an international business like this one. As is the wider global slowdown.

Today’s trailing dividend yield of 1.15% looks low but that’s mostly down to the soaring share price, as Diploma has a stellar track record of hiking shareholder payouts for more than 25 years.

The shares currently trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of over 50, which is high. Investors seem willing to pay a premium for what they see as reliability and growth, but personally, I wouldn’t consider buying at this price.

I rate Diploma highly though and will keep it on my watchlist while I look for more attractively-priced alternatives.

Spreading risk over time

I’d aim for a portfolio of around 15-20 stocks from different industries. Not every share will smash expectations, but a balanced mix of income and growth plays can balance risks.

This approach has worked for me. Over time, patience, discipline, and regular investing should help generate a second income that lasts.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diploma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

My favourite UK stock rose 5% today and topped the FTSE 100 index!

| Ben McPoland

The Games Workshop (LON:GAW) share price jumped over 5% in the FTSE 100 index today. Our writer takes a closer…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying in August

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 has gained 6% year-to-date and I think these two stocks with news due in August might help…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Are we entering a golden era for Barclays shares?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 55% in a year and with profits continuing to surge, Andrew Mackie assesses whether now's the time for him…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Greggs shares slip 5%! Should I dump the FTSE 250 stock after today’s results?

| Mark Hartley

As Greggs shares slide further following lacklustre first half results, our writer considers what value remains in the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Greggs shares fall again as profit drops 14%. But are they now a bargain?

| Paul Summers

Holders of Greggs' shares continue to feel the pain as the market reacts to the latest set of half-year results.…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

These results make the ConvaTec share price one I just can’t ignore

| Alan Oscroft

The ConvaTec share price has had a volatile few years. But solid first-half progress provides a boost for strong growth…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This green energy share just jumped 44% on the London Stock Exchange! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

There are plenty of hidden gems waiting to be discovered in the London Stock Exchange. Might this surging FTSE share…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how a £40k Stocks and Shares ISA could make £196 in monthly income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how an investor can juice up the returns of an existing Stocks and Shares ISA by targeting…

Read more »