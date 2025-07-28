Member Login
Near a 3-year low, is now just the right time for investors to consider this FTSE 100 housebuilding giant?

A FTSE 100 leader in the homebuilding sector is close to levels not seen since 2022, but this may mean it could be the right time to consider the stock.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100’s Barratt Redrow (LSE: BTRW) is down 33% from its 20 August 12-month traded high of £5.63. This puts Britain’s largest homebuilder close to the £3.62 level it hit on 15 July – a price not seen since October 2022.

Such a slide could mean that the fundamental business is worth less than it was before. But it could mean there is a huge bargain to be had.

I looked closer at the business and ran the key numbers to determine which one it is.

Timing is everything

The catalyst for the 15 July three-year price low was the firm’s fiscal year 2025 trading update. This showed that home completions were 16,565 compared to the 16,800-17,200 range it had forecast.

As a former senior investment bank trader, a notable negative price reaction to such an undershooting is expected. But as a private investor since then, it looks like an opportunity for investors whose portfolio it suits.

This is because I regard the standard investment cycle in my current role as 30 years or more. In my previous job it could well have been 30 seconds or less.

Looking to the longer-term health of the firm, the rest of the results looked perfectly good to me.

Its reported forward sales during the year soared 53% year on year to £2.9216bn from £1.9123bn. It expects its final underlying pre-tax profits to be in line with market forecasts of approximately £583m. And it projects home completions in this fiscal year 2026 to be 17,200-17,800.

A risk here is that fears of another surge in the cost of living keeps potential buyers sidelined.

However, analysts forecast Barratt Redrow’s earnings will increase by a whopping 27.5% each year to end-fiscal year 2028.

How undervalued are the shares?

Discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis show where any firm’s stock price should trade, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

For Barratt Redrow the DCF shows its shares are undervalued by 73% at their current £3.79 price.

Their fair value is £14.04. This adds back the amount the shares fell since 15 July and includes the substantial earnings growth expected. But they may never reach that value, of course.

Yet secondary confirmation (relative to its competitors’ shares) of its undervaluation is also evident.

The 0.6 price-to-book ratio is the joint lowest of its peer group, which averages 0.9. They include Vistry at 0.6, Taylor Wimpey at 0.9, Berkeley Group at 1, and Persimmon at 1.1.

Positive for the stock too is a £100m share buyback announced in the trading update. These tend to support share price gains over time.

The bonus of a solid yield

In 2024, Barratt Redrow paid a total dividend of 16.2p, giving a present yield of 4.3%. The average yield of the FTSE 100 is only 3.6%.

However, analysts forecast these payouts will increase to 16.7p in 2026, 20.2p in 2027, and 27.1p in 2028.

Based on the current share price, these would generate yields of 4.4%, 5.3%, and 7.1%.

Will I buy the shares?

I think UK housing is a long-term investment prospect. As I am aged over 50 now, I am toward the end of my investment cycle, so it is not for me.

However, for younger investors, I think the stock is well worth their consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow and Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

