These 2 FTSE 100 stocks have doubled investors’ money in 2025! Too late to consider buying?

2025 is turning into a “wonderful” year for FTSE 100 stocks as they outperform the US, with a total return of 14.3% so far, according to Dan Coatsworth at AJ Bell. “That’s an attractive return and we’re only a little over halfway through the year.”
Two companies have raced ahead of the pack, more than doubling in value since January. Investors who picked these out early would be sitting on eye-popping returns today.
Fresnillo shines
The first is Mexico-focused gold and silver miner Fresnillo (LSE: FRES). It has soared 134% in 2025, powered by the resurgence in gold, which hit new all-time highs earlier this year. Over 12 months it’s up 142%.
In times of global tension and economic fear, investors seek safety in gold. With Ukraine, the Middle East, China and Donald Trump’s tariffs, there’s plenty for investors to worry about.
Fresnillo’s recent production numbers have been robust, with both gold and silver output rising. But as with any stock on a hot streak, there’s no guarantee the fun will last.
Gold is unpredictable. If today’s global conflicts start to calm down, the price could fall just as quickly as it climbed. I don’t see many signs of that happening right now, but nothing rises forever.
Fresnillo looks expensive with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of more than 50. That’s a stretch in anyone’s book, so I’d urge caution. That said, investors might still consider buying, if they believe the global mood will remain tense and precious metals will stay in demand.
Babcock shares fly too
The second standout performer is Babcock International (LSE: BAB), up 110% in 2025 and 113% over 12 months. That’s ahead of even BAE Systems, the go-to FTSE 100 defence stock for many (including me).
Babcock’s full-year results, published on 25 June, blew the doors off. Shares jumped 13% after annual operating profit surged 50% to £364m. Management also announced the group’s first-ever share buyback, totalling £200m. Its order backlog edged up to an impresive £10.4bn, giving earnings visibility.
CEO David Lockwood says we’re in a “new era” for defence as the West looks to protect itself.
There’s a risk that governments could struggle to meet all NATO spending pledges. Investors may have priced in a level of growth that proves hard to match. But in today’s uncertain world, owning a defence stock still looks like a solid move. With a P/E of around 20, Babcock doesn’t look overly expensive and may be worth considering.
Beware past performance
Both stocks have had stellar years, but that doesn’t mean it’s wise to chase recent performance. What matters more is what comes next.
Some stocks have lagged the index in 2025, and could play catch-up in the second half of the year. There are still plenty of opportunities across the FTSE 100, despite this summer surge.
As ever, investors should avoid getting carried away. There’s no guarantee the UK stock market’s strong run will continue in the second half of the year. But any sell-off would throw up a fresh buying opportunity.