Harvey Jones is dazzled by two FTSE 100 stocks that have increased investors’ money so far in 2025. Can their shares continue to rocket?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

These 2 FTSE 100 stocks have doubled investors’ money in 2025! Too late to consider buying?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

2025 is turning into a “wonderful” year for FTSE 100 stocks as they outperform the US, with a total return of 14.3% so far, according to Dan Coatsworth at AJ Bell. “That’s an attractive return and we’re only a little over halfway through the year.”

Two companies have raced ahead of the pack, more than doubling in value since January. Investors who picked these out early would be sitting on eye-popping returns today.

Fresnillo shines

The first is Mexico-focused gold and silver miner Fresnillo (LSE: FRES). It has soared 134% in 2025, powered by the resurgence in gold, which hit new all-time highs earlier this year. Over 12 months it’s up 142%.

In times of global tension and economic fear, investors seek safety in gold. With Ukraine, the Middle East, China and Donald Trump’s tariffs, there’s plenty for investors to worry about.

Fresnillo’s recent production numbers have been robust, with both gold and silver output rising. But as with any stock on a hot streak, there’s no guarantee the fun will last.

Gold is unpredictable. If today’s global conflicts start to calm down, the price could fall just as quickly as it climbed. I don’t see many signs of that happening right now, but nothing rises forever.

Fresnillo looks expensive with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of more than 50. That’s a stretch in anyone’s book, so I’d urge caution. That said, investors might still consider buying, if they believe the global mood will remain tense and precious metals will stay in demand.

Babcock shares fly too

The second standout performer is Babcock International (LSE: BAB), up 110% in 2025 and 113% over 12 months. That’s ahead of even BAE Systems, the go-to FTSE 100 defence stock for many (including me).

Babcock’s full-year results, published on 25 June, blew the doors off. Shares jumped 13% after annual operating profit surged 50% to £364m. Management also announced the group’s first-ever share buyback, totalling £200m. Its order backlog edged up to an impresive £10.4bn, giving earnings visibility.

CEO David Lockwood says we’re in a “new era” for defence as the West looks to protect itself.

There’s a risk that governments could struggle to meet all NATO spending pledges. Investors may have priced in a level of growth that proves hard to match. But in today’s uncertain world, owning a defence stock still looks like a solid move. With a P/E of around 20, Babcock doesn’t look overly expensive and may be worth considering.

Beware past performance

Both stocks have had stellar years, but that doesn’t mean it’s wise to chase recent performance. What matters more is what comes next.

Some stocks have lagged the index in 2025, and could play catch-up in the second half of the year. There are still plenty of opportunities across the FTSE 100, despite this summer surge.

As ever, investors should avoid getting carried away. There’s no guarantee the UK stock market’s strong run will continue in the second half of the year. But any sell-off would throw up a fresh buying opportunity.