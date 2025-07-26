Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 retailer has a strong position in a niche market

This FTSE 250 retailer has a strong position in a niche market

Retail’s a tough industry. But this FTSE 250 company’s found a very attractive corner of the market away from the high street competition.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

SSP Group‘s (LSE:SSPG) a name that might not mean much to a lot of investors. But I think the FTSE 250 company has a lot to like from a long-term investment perspective. 

The company runs food and beverage outlets like Upper Crust, Caffe Ritzza, and Millie’s Cookies. That doesn’t sound like much of an opportunity, but a closer look reveals something more interesting.

Travel

The problem with retail operations is there’s too much competition on the high street. But SSP doesn’t operate on the high street – it focuses on travel locations such as train stations and airports. Competition here’s limited and – as anyone who’s ever tried to buy a sandwich in one of these places knows – prices are higher as a result. And that makes the equation far more attractive.

This comes with some unique and specific challenges. Running a food outlet in an airport means working around complex security and staffing issues and operating at unusual opening times.

SSP’s expertise in this area however, gives it unique opportunities. As well as its own brands, the FTSE 250 firm runs airport franchises for the likes Starbucks – and does so on preferential terms. 

For Starbucks, an airport is a very attractive venue to have a presence. But the procedural difficulties associated with operating in this type of environment make it prohibitively difficult. 

This is where SSP’s advantage comes in. Its specialist knowledge as the largest provider of food and beverage outlets in these venues makes it an ideal partner in this kind of enterprise.

Growth and value

SSP reckons it can achieve annual revenue growth of between 5% and 7%. This is set to be driven by higher passenger footfall and the opening of new outlets and venues.

This isn’t guaranteed though, and the possibility of passenger numbers falling during a recession is a genuine risk. That’s why UBS currently has a Sell rating on the stock. 

On an IFRS basis, the company’s currently unprofitable. That looks alarming, but it’s due to the firm writing down the value of some of its assets in Italy and overhauling its IT systems. 

These are likely to be one-off issues and analyst expectations are for earnings per share to reach 16p by September 2027. That implies a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11. 

The share price is actually lower than it was five years ago – when over half of SSP’s outlets were closed due to Covid-19. That’s clearly not the case now, but the firm’s balance sheet is riskier.

Elevated debt levels are always something to keep an eye on. But SSP does have some important competitive strengths that make it an attractive stock for investors to consider.

Foolish reflections

While investors are fascinated with artificial intelligence, SSP seems to fly under the radar. But great investments don’t have to be exciting and there’s a lot to be said for the FTSE 250 company. 

Retail’s a tough industry, but it operates in a corner of the market that’s protected from a lot of the usual challenges. And it’s not hard to see what sets the firm apart from its competitors.

On that basis, I think the stock looks interesting. It’s definitely worth a look for investors who might be considering shares in a series of otherwise uninspiring retailers.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended SSP Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has soared 66% already this year! Can it really keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Even after a stunning few years, the Rolls-Royce share price has soared by two-thirds already this year. Our writer revisits…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Spare £5k? Here’s how long it would take to generate a second income of £5k every year!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the maths behind building a second income from dividend shares, as well as some of the opportunities…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits an all-time high, is it too late to get in on the boom?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 index of leading British shares hit a new all-time high in the past week. Our writer explains…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 shares to consider for long-term passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks investors on the hunt for passive income streams should consider this diverse trio of dividend-paying shares.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Here are the latest dividend yield forecasts for Legal & General, Aviva, and M&G shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If someone’s looking for high dividend yields on the London Stock Exchange, these three Footsie financial stocks are definitely worth…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Growth Shares

Up 68% but still yielding 7.1%, I’ve been loading up on Aberdeen shares

| Andrew Mackie

The FTSE 250 is loaded full of great businesses with significant growth potential. This writer believes Aberdeen shares to be…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Is the Vodafone resurgence on, as results and a buyback boost the share price?

| Alan Oscroft

The Vodafone share price has been ticking up in 2025. Is that a sign the company's bold restructuring plans are…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

The Legal & General share price is rising. Will it soon be too late to bag big dividends?

| Alan Oscroft

The Legal & General share price has had an unremarkable decade, but it currently has one of the Footsie's biggest…

Read more »