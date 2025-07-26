Member Login
Open a SIPP for your baby and maybe they can retire early

The SIPP’s an incredibly valuable vehicle for our investments and it can be leveraged to provide us with an early retirement. One trick is starting early.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) is an excellent vehicle for building wealth. But many Britons don’t realise they can open a SIPP at any age. In other words, you can start a pension for your children as soon as they’re born. This gives the money a huge amount of time to compound into something much larger.

Now what I’m talking about today is similar to what’s been recently touted as ‘Trump Accounts’ in the US, although this was proposed as a ‘baby bond’ in 2020 by Senator Cory Booker.

The idea is that when a child is born, they’d receive $1,000 to be placed in a stock market tracker on their behalf. Over the years, this would grow into a nest egg, maybe helping them buy a house or maybe aiding a safer path to retirement.

What we did

Back to the topic. When our daughter was born, we opened a SIPP for her and started contributing the maximum £3,600 a year — including the tax allowance. We hope to do this for as long as we can.

However, I appreciate not everyone will be able to do this. But what they may consider doing is contributing for just the first three years. Assuming there’s some growth over the first few years, that portfolio could be worth around £12,000 when the child turns three.

From here, that £12,000 could balloon during their lifetime. In fact, assuming an annualised return of 10%, which is below the S&P 500 long-term average but may prove challenging to achieve for some novice investors, this SIPP could hit £1.74m by the time they turn 53. A lower return percentage will generate less money but should still be a healthy nest egg.

Source: thecalculatorsite.com — £12,000 to £1.74m

This is a huge figure when we remember that this doesn’t include any contributions they will make during their working life. For context, this is roughly the same amount of money someone would have in a SIPP if they contributed £300 a month from the age of 20 through to 60 with a 10% annualised return.

Long story short, compounding can change lives.

Where to invest?

My daughter’s SIPP is more focused on funds and investment trusts. Meanwhile, our ISA typically contain around 20-30 stocks, with a small holding of trusts and funds.

One stock that’s present in her SIPP is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). Under billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s guidance, it has consistently delivered long-term value by acquiring high-quality businesses and maintaining a diverse portfolio. This diversity spans insurance, transportation, and well-known brands such as GEICO and Dairy Queen.

Its vast cash reserves provide resilience and flexibility in volatile markets, enabling opportunistic acquisitions. The company’s strategy emphasises reinvestment of earnings and a conservative approach to debt, fostering sustained growth and stability.

However, one risk lies in succession. The near-eventual retirement of Buffett and potential management changes could impact Berkshire’s unique culture and investment performance. Despite this, I still believe it’s worthy of consideration for long run investors.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the companies mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

