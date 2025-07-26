Member Login
2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth shares to consider in an ISA

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 growth shares to consider in an ISA

Looking for the best growth shares to buy in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are two I think could deliver exceptional long-term returns.

Royston Wild
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

I think these growth shares demand serious consideration from Stocks and Shares ISA investors. Here’s why.

Glencore

Glencore (LSE:GLEN) shares have recovered strongly from April’s multi-year lows. They’ve been propelled by a wave of positive news on Chinese metals demand.

Mining stocks are soaring after China announced plans to build a new, vast hydroelectric dam in Tibet. This follows the government’s pledge to redevelop the country’s sprawling shantytowns. With US trade tensions also receding, the earnings outlook for commodities stocks looks brighter than it was a few months back.

That’s not to say there aren’t still risks, of course. Another change of policy from the White House could send cyclical shares like miners lower again. Holding mining stocks like Glencore also exposes investors to the highly unpredictable business of metals mining.

However, thanks to its enormous scale — the firm owns dozens of mining projects spanning more than 35 countries — it enjoys a cushion from localised issues like political turbulence, labour issues and production outages that may impact group earnings.

What’s more, unlike other pureplay mining stocks, Glencore also has a substantial marketing division that reduces its reliance on strong mining results. In 2024, the company made 23% of adjusted earnings from its trading unit.

Finally, the FTSE 100 company sources mining and trading profits from a spectrum of different commodities, which includes copper, cobalt, nickel and aluminium. This further safeguards accumulated earnings from weakness in one or two metals and mineral markets, while providing multiple opportunities to profit from the new commodities supercycle.

On balance, I think the possibility of robust earnings growth makes Glencore shares worth serious attention. City analysts expect it to flip back into the black in 2025 following last year’s losses per share. They also tip the bottom line to soar 76% next year and a further 33% in 2027.

Lion Finance

Like Glencore, Lion Finance (LSE:BGEO) shares have also experienced some share price volatility in 2025. But the FTSE 250 company has since surged, fuelled by growing optimism for Georgia’s banking sector.

Demand for financial services in the Eurasian emerging market is booming amid strong economic growth and rising personal wealth levels. With product penetration still relatively low, this is a region that has considerable growth potential. That’s despite the threat of mounting political uncertainty in Georgia.

Lion Finance has the scale and the market position to further capitalise on this opportunity. It has also expanded into Armenia to seize on another hot growth market. Combined, these thrust the bank’s pre-tax profit 40.7% higher in Q1.

FTSE 100 banks like Lloyds and HSBC remain more popular picks with investors, due to their established operations in well-regulated regions. But regulatory reforms in Georgia are making operations like Lion more attractive for investors seeking stable, long-term banking exposure.

Earnings per share (EPS) here have risen at an annualised rate of 55% since 2020. And while earnings are expected to fall 15% this year, expected rises of 10% in 2026 and 18% in 2027 still make it a great growth share to consider.


