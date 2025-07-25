Member Login
2 top SIPP buys I made in July: a FTSE 100 share and a global ETF

Discover what UK shares and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) our writer Royston Wild’s been adding to his SIPP in recent weeks.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

I had some spare money and some tax relief to invest using my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) this month. Here’s what I bought.

Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum ETF

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like the Xtrackers MSCI World Momentum ETF (LSE:XDEM) can be a great way to target large returns while still diversifying for safety. This particular fund has delivered an average annual return of 12.5% since 2015.

I’ve topped up my holdings three times since I first opened a position last spring, including last month.

Funds with a momentum strategy like this have significant wealth-building potential. The companies they hold often enjoy strong price performance due to strong fundamentals: these can include robust operational performances and market opportunities that deliver strong sales and profits growth.

This particular Xtrackers fund focuses on “large and mid-cap companies from global developed markets with high momentum scores“. In total, it holds shares in 360-plus global companies spanning an array of regions and sectors, allowing me to further spread risk across my SIPP.

Major holdings here include US shares Broadcom and Netflix, Germany’s Rheinmetall, and the UK’s Rolls-Royce.

Concentrating on momentum stocks relies on upward trends continuing. It also means that when investor confidence weakens, they can fall more sharply than the broader stock market.

That said, I think the benefits from this strategy can more than compensate for such volatility, as this Xtrackers momentum fund’s performance since 2015 shows. Remember, though, that past performance isn’t always a reliable guide to future returns.

Aviva

The returns delivered by FTSE 100 share Aviva (LSE:AV.) haven’t been nearly as impressive.

Some chunky dividends have offset a 10-year share price decline and resulted in a positive total return. But at 2.7%, the total average annual return lags the Footsie average of 7% by some distance.

Having said that, I’m confident the company’s more-recent self-help measures, like the rebuilding of the balance sheet and sale of non-core assets, mean Aviva shares should outperform looking ahead. The business now has considerable strength to grow earnings through acquisitions, like that of Direct Line, which is currently going through. It also has the means to reward shareholders with share buybacks and more market-beating dividends.

Aviva sells a variety of financial services products. These include life insurance policies, pensions, annuities, and wealth management. As a result, it has many opportunities to turbocharge earnings growth as populations in its UK, Irish, and Canadian markets rapidly age.

The downside is that the products it sells are highly cyclical. So in times of weak economic growth and high interest rates, sales can struggle. Yet, I’m prepared to weather such discomfort given the company’s excellent long-term potential.

Besides, I believe the excellent value Aviva’s shares offered when I bought in this month was too good to ignore. Its price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio sits at 0.1 for this year, and remains below the value watermark of 1 for 2026 and 2027. And its dividend yield ranges from 6% to 7% for the next three years.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Aviva Plc and Xtrackers (ie) Public - Xtrackers Msci World Momentum Ucits ETF. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rheinmetall Ag and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

