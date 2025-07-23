Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £11,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £13,998 of annual dividend income from Legal & General shares…

Legal & General shares are extremely underpriced compared to their ‘fair value’ and continue to offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares have long been one of my top performers for paying big dividends. In recent months, I have also benefited from a substantial gain in the share price. And I believe both profit streams will continue in abundance for some time to come.

A hugely undervalued share price still?

A share’s price and its value are not the same thing at all. The former is whatever the market will pay for a stock at any given time. The latter is what it is worth, based on the underlying business fundamentals.

Being able to spot the difference and put a number on it are the keys to big profits, in my experience. This comprises several years as a senior investment bank trader and decades as a private investor.

A core part of differentiating price from value is to look at a company’s earnings (profit) potential. It is growth here that powers any firm’s share price and dividends over time.

A risk for Legal & General is a further surge in the cost of living, which could cause investors to cancel their policies. That said, analysts forecast that its earnings will increase by a stunning 26.7% a year to end-2027.

I believe the optimal way of translating such growth into a share price forecast is through the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. This pinpoints where any firm’s stock price should be, as derived from cashflow projections for the underlying business.

The DCF for Legal & General shows its shares are 55% undervalued at their present £2.54 price. Therefore, the fair value is £5.64.

Is the dividend yield set to rise as well?

The financial services giant paid a dividend last year of 21.36p. This generates a yield on the present share price of 8.4%. This is more than double the FTSE 100’s average yield of 3.6%. However, analysts forecast the dividend will rise to 21.7p this year, 22.2p next year, and 22.6p in 2027. Based on the current share price, this would generate respective yields of 8.5%, 8.7% and 8.9%.

Eleven thousand pounds (the average UK savings amount) in the shares at an 8.9% yield would make £15,699 in dividends after 10 years. After 30 years on the same basis, this would rise to £146,282.

The total value of the holding at that point (including the initial £11,000) would be £157,282. And this would generate an annual dividend income of £13,998!

These figures are based on the dividends being reinvested back into the stock – known as dividend compounding.

Does an investor need a lot to start with?

It is a common misconception that making life-changing annual dividend income requires big capital to begin with. In fact, small sums invested regularly can provide a huge nest egg over time.

For example, £5 a day invested in Legal & General at the projected yield of 8.9% will make £11,078 in dividends after 10 years. After 30 years on the same basis, this will rise to £216,951, with the holding’s value (including deposits) being £270,951by then. This would generate a yearly dividend income of £24,115!

Given its extremely strong earnings prospects, very undervalued share price, and excellent yield I will buy more of the shares very soon.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

