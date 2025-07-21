Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 20%! Here’s why Oxford Nanopore stock topped the FTSE 250 today

Up 20%! Here’s why Oxford Nanopore stock topped the FTSE 250 today

This under-the-radar growth stock in the FTSE 250 index just jumped to a 52-week high. Can it keep climbing higher from here?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope

Image: GlaxoSmithKline

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE: ONT) was easily the best-performing stock in the FTSE 250 today (21 July). It soared 20% to reach 176p, the highest it has been since the start of 2024.

The one-year return now stands at around 50%. However, there’s still a long way to go to reclaim 710p, the level it hit in December 2021, soon after the firm went public.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on.

Encouraging investor update

Oxford Nanopore has developed a revolutionary DNA and RNA sequencing technology known as nanopore sequencing. This enables the real-time sequencing of extremely long fragments of genetic material, which is a major improvement over older technologies.

The news that sent investors scrambling for the buy button today was a half-year update released by the innovative company. For the six months to 30 June, it expects to log revenue of £105m, up 25% year on year (and 28% on a constant currency basis). 

According to my data provider, that was 5% higher than what was expected (£100m). Management said growth was strongest across its PromethION product range, where revenue jumped by approximately 59%. 

This is encouraging because PromethION is Oxford Nanopore’s high-throughput benchtop sequencing device. It’s built for organisations like hospitals and pharma firms. These tend to run large volumes of sequencing, which means they go through consumables such as flow cells more regularly.

Razor and blades

As more devices are sold and used, this should directly benefit the company’s recurring revenue. In other words, Oxford Nanopore is operating the classic razor-and-blade model, where the sequencer (razor) needs a constant flow of consumables (the blades). 

I was thinking how powerful this model can be recently in Tesco, as I forked out a small fortune for a handful of Gillette ProGlide blades. The reason I did so is because I’ve tried the competition and they don’t come close (at least for my face). 

So it’s a great sign for shareholders that customers are loving the PromethION platform. Another encouraging thing was that revenue in the Americas jumped by 17%, despite ongoing uncertainty in the US research environment. 

The US is a key market because it’s home to many of the world’s largest pharma and biotech firms. It also leads in clinical trials and genomic research, all of which drive demand for sequencing.

Progress towards profits

The main risk here is that Oxford Nanopore is still loss-making, and only expects to become cash flow positive by 2028.

In the period, it said it made “progress on its path to profitability, delivering a reduction in the adjusted EBITDA loss, supported by disciplined cost management and gross profit growth“.

Investors could quickly sour on the stock if this progress towards profitability goes off track. Meanwhile, the research funding environment in the US remains a bit of a wildcard.

Finally, the price-to-sales ratio is 9, which is quite high. This makes a mockery of the idea that tech firms can’t command solid valuations in London.

Foolish takeaway

Can Oxford Nanopore stock keep motoring higher? I think it can, as long as the firm turns in a decent second half.

Therefore, long-term investors might want to consider this growth stock at 176p. But they will have to buckle up for a bumpy ride and be patient for profits.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

5 strong reasons to consider buying Netflix for a SIPP or Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks that shares of the global streaming leader could make for a savvy long-term addition to a SIPP…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

£20k in an ISA? 2 top ETFs to consider from the London Stock Exchange

| Ben McPoland

Whether it's high-yield dividends or growth, there are plenty of options on the London Stock Exchange to help build long-term…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Meet the penny stock that’s smashing Rolls-Royce shares in 2025!

| Royston Wild

Discover the penny stock that's taken Rolls-Royce's share price to the cleaners -- and see why its shares are still…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’m expecting from Tesla stock as Q2 earnings approach

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla stock has recovered from its April lows. And as it leads the US Q2 earnings season, could this be…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Over the last 31 years, this index has beaten the global stock market by a wide margin

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking to outperform a standard global stock market index over the long term? An ETF based on this index could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are we looking at a golden age for UK bank stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK bank stocks are on fire at the moment. Here, Edward Sheldon takes a look at what’s driving the enormous…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how UK investors can target a large passive income in an ISA -- and one FTSE 100 growth share…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

As Nvidia breaks through $4trn, what next for the stock price?

| Alan Oscroft

Can Nvidia stock, already up nearly 1,600% in the past five years, still be good value? On fundamental measures, it…

Read more »