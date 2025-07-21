Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The government wants us to buy UK shares. I already do!

The government wants us to buy UK shares. I already do!

The government looks set to spend millions of taxpayers’ money on an advertising campaign promoting the benefits of investing in UK shares.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
UK supporters with flag

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

If reports are to be believed, the Treasury’s drawing up plans to promote UK shares. Reminiscent of the ‘Tell Sid’ campaign — used for the privatisation of British Gas — it’s rumoured that the government wants to do something similar to boost investment in shares listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Specifically, it’s seeking to encourage those sitting on cash savings to take more of a risk and hopefully, generate a better return on their money.

Changing minds

But it could have its work cut out persuading people to make the switch.

A recent article in the Daily Mail identified nine FTSE stocks that investment advisors said “could soar” over the next few years. Underneath the story readers posted their comments.

One said the UK market was “pathetic” compared to the US and Singapore. Another was equally cynical saying: “Remember, what goes up must come down”. Others criticised the government for damaging the economy and, therefore, holding back the stock market. One correspondent said that cash was safer than shares although they neglected to mention how inflation erodes the value of money over time.

From a personal perspective, most of my investments are already in UK stocks. Therefore, I don’t need convincing of the merits of domestic equities.

I acknowledge that other markets could (if history’s anything to go by) generate better long-term gains. But I’m more familiar with UK companies and I feel comfortable investing in them.

Britain’s second-most valuable bank

Of the nine stocks on the newspaper’s list, my preferred one would be Barclays (LSE:BARC).

Before explaining why I like the bank, I’m going to acknowledge the risks of investing in the sector.

Banks can be a barometer for the wider economy. A general downturn could affect their earnings and increase the risk of loan defaults.

Margins could also come under pressure if, as expected, the Bank of England resumes cutting the base rate.

One area where Barclays lags behind most of its peers is with its dividend. The stock’s yield of 2.4% is currently (21 July) below the FTSE 100 average. But I’m sure the bank’s directors will point to their 2024 three-year pledge to return £10bn – through a combination of dividends and share buybacks – as evidence of their commitment to rewarding shareholders.

A positive outlook

Brokers have an average 12-month share price target of 382.5p (range: 323p-415p). None are advising their clients to sell.

Over the next three years, they’re forecasting earnings per share to increase significantly to 40.4p (2025), 50.5p (2026) and 58p (2027). If they’re right, the stock’s currently trading on an attractive forward multiple of 6.

Some of this growth’s expected to come from new business but a significant proportion is anticipated from a more efficient use of resources. It’s targeting a Return on Tangible Equity of 12% in 2026, compared to the 10.5% it achieved in 2024.

Analysts are predicting tangible net assets per share of 511p in 2026. If the bank’s share price could match this valuation, it could climb by nearly 50% over the next couple of years.

That’s why I own shares in Barclays and plan to hold on to them. For the same reasons, other investors could consider adding the stock to their own portfolios.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is it worth me buying more AstraZeneca shares at just over £13?

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca shares have dropped substantially from their record-breaking heyday in September, but is this the ideal time for me to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

These are the 5 riskiest FTSE shares, according to the experts…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Avoiding risky FTSE shares can help keep volatility to a minimum. Zaven Boyrazian explores the five riskiest stocks on the…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

After its share price crashed 20% in a day, is this a bargain basement growth stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar UK tech growth stock’s going through a lot of volatility, but have the swings in its share price…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

Putting £10,000 into income shares could instantly unlock a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing is a terrific way to earn money without having to work for it. But how much can investors actually…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Here’s how £300 a month in a Junior ISA might hit £5m!

| Dr. James Fox

Starting a Junior ISA could be one of the best gifts to give to your child. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

After crashing up to 43% are these some of the best UK shares to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some of the best shares to buy can often be found among the FTSE 100’s worst performers. Zaven Boyrazian explores…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading towards a market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

There are three main catalysts that could trigger a market downturn for the S&P 500 in 2025. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 500%! Is it too late to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Rolls-Royce isn't the only business delivering an impressive turnaround. This FTSE 250 growth stock has surged 500% since July 2020!

Read more »