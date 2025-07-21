Member Login
Can the BP share price reach £5? Here’s what needs to happen

Hoping for the BP share price to reach £5? This could be possible, according to analysts, but several things need to happen first.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Over the past year, the BP (LSE:BP.) share price has slid by around 11%. The loss for shareholders has been offset by its impressive dividend yield. And over the last few months, this downward trajectory did start to change course, with the shares of this oil giant rising by almost 20% since April.

As a result, the energy stock is now trading around £4 per share. Yet if the analyst team at Barclays is correct in its convictions, this price may rise to as high as £5.25 by this time next year. So, what’s behind this bullish stance? And what needs to happen for BP shares to rise to this level?

Investigating performance requirements

At the heart of Barclays’ analysis lies BP’s massive strategic reset that was unveiled in early 2025. The pivot away from renewables and back towards traditional fossil fuels means production volumes are expected to rise as high as 2.5m barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) by 2030.

At the same time, the forecast assumes that management will succeed in hitting its target 16% return on capital by 2027, and that the compounded annual growth rate of free cash flow will exceed 20% between 2024 and 2027. The latter comes paired with the assumption that BP will also deliver up to $5bn of structural annual savings by 2027, and that net debt falls from $27bn today to a target of $18bn over the same time period.

Needless to say, the journey to £5 a share is highly conditional, and many of the required feats are far easier said than done. Having said that, there are some early signs of progress towards these various goals.

The progress so far

The first half of 2025 has seen some encouraging steps forward. While unpleasant for employees, the company has successfully reduced its required workforce by 5% and hit pause on many low-return projects. These moves have translated into record operating efficiency.

At the same time, up to $4bn of capital is expected to be raised by the end of this year courtesy of its divestment plan. The proceeds are intended to be reinvested as well as being used to pay down debts. And with three new project starts in the first quarter, along with six additional discoveries, BP also seems to be making progress towards ramping up production volumes.

Not everything is going smoothly

Suppose BP can continue to post encouraging results? In that case, improved investor sentiment may be capable of pushing its share price above the £5 threshold. However, some upcoming headwinds could prove challenging.

Despite launching new projects, the disposal of existing ones in Egypt and Trinidad has actually pushed first-quarter production in the wrong direction. At the same time, oil & gas prices are proving to be quite volatile this year, with uncertainty brewing as a result of conflicts in the Middle East.

This could compromise the predictability of cash flows, making it harder for management to allocate capital effectively. So, should production volumes and fossil fuel prices continue to fall in the short term, the BP share price could do the same.

All things considered, I think it’s still too soon to determine whether management can deliver on its promises within its specified timeframe. And with potential selling catalysts on the horizon, investors may want to think about sitting on the sidelines for now.


