Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k in an ISA? 2 top ETFs to consider from the London Stock Exchange

£20k in an ISA? 2 top ETFs to consider from the London Stock Exchange

Whether it’s high-yield dividends or growth, there are plenty of options on the London Stock Exchange to help build long-term wealth.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The London Stock Exchange is packed with thousands of shares, investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). So much so, the challenge isn’t finding investment opportunities, but narrowing them down.

With this in mind, here are two ETFs that I reckon are worth considering for a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA.

A ready-made portfolio of dividend payers

First up is the iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF (LSE: IUKD). This gives diversified exposure to high-yield income stocks from the Footsie and FTSE 250.

It currently has 51 holdings, including British American Tobacco, Legal & General, BP, Aviva, Lloyds, and HSBC. The dividend yield is 5.32%, comfortably above the FTSE 100‘s 3.4%.

In practice, this means the ETF is offering £532 in annual income from a £10,000 investment. Then there’s the possibility of share price appreciation on top, though markets do fall as well as rise, of course.

Now, one risk here is that the focus is solely on dividend stocks listed in the UK. Therefore, if this type of share suddenly falls out of favour, the ETF would underperform. Plus, another pandemic-type event could see many companies suspend dividends again.

However, I’m encouraged by the share price performance here. Over five years, the iShares UK Dividend ETF is up around 50%. Adding in the income too, that’s a solid return.

Looking at the portfolio, which contains many cheap UK shares, I think the ETF will carry on doing well in future.

The robots are coming

Next is the iShares Automation & Robotics UCITS ETF (LSE: RBTX). As the name implies, this tracks global companies dedicated to automation and robotics innovation (140 of them). 

This area is expected to enjoy robust growth over the next decade due to manufacturing and warehouse automation, industrial Internet of Things, self-driving cars, and intelligent software that can execute tasks autonomously (AI agents).

Top holdings include Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), the chipmakers that provide the computational muscle behind everything from AI chatbots to humanoid robots. 

On the industrial side, Rockwell Automation and Emerson Electric are powering the next generation of smart manufacturing, while Intuitive Surgical is a pioneer in robotic-assisted surgery. 

ServiceNow and Snowflake are involved with AI agents in one way or another. As Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently said: “Many of these agents have yet to be built, but make no mistake, they’re coming, and coming fast.”

Since its launch in 2016, the iShares Automation & Robotics ETF is up 210%. That’s impressive, while the ongoing charge of 0.40 % is reasonable for a high-quality thematic ETF, in my opinion.

As for risks, areas of the robotics industry can be cyclical, so a global slowdown could dent performance for a while. Also, nearly 69% of the fund is in technology stocks, meaning any sell-off in that sector would impact the fund.

Looking ahead, however, I’m bullish on this ETF’s prospects. There’s a good mixture of large and smaller business across hardware, software, and industrial engineering. 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has declared that “we are at the beginning of a new industrial revolution“. This ETF offers bags of exposure to this, making it worth considering for a growth-oriented ISA.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Aviva Plc, British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, Legal & General Group Plc, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, British American Tobacco P.l.c., HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Nvidia, Rockwell Automation, ServiceNow, and Snowflake. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

5 strong reasons to consider buying Netflix for a SIPP or Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks that shares of the global streaming leader could make for a savvy long-term addition to a SIPP…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

Up 20%! Here’s why Oxford Nanopore stock topped the FTSE 250 today

| Ben McPoland

This under-the-radar growth stock in the FTSE 250 index just jumped to a 52-week high. Can it keep climbing higher…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Meet the penny stock that’s smashing Rolls-Royce shares in 2025!

| Royston Wild

Discover the penny stock that's taken Rolls-Royce's share price to the cleaners -- and see why its shares are still…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’m expecting from Tesla stock as Q2 earnings approach

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla stock has recovered from its April lows. And as it leads the US Q2 earnings season, could this be…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Over the last 31 years, this index has beaten the global stock market by a wide margin

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking to outperform a standard global stock market index over the long term? An ETF based on this index could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are we looking at a golden age for UK bank stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK bank stocks are on fire at the moment. Here, Edward Sheldon takes a look at what’s driving the enormous…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £1,000 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how UK investors can target a large passive income in an ISA -- and one FTSE 100 growth share…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

As Nvidia breaks through $4trn, what next for the stock price?

| Alan Oscroft

Can Nvidia stock, already up nearly 1,600% in the past five years, still be good value? On fundamental measures, it…

Read more »