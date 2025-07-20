Member Login
2 growth stocks backed by this British fund that’s soared 77.8% in just 3 years!

Our writer likes the look of this under-the-radar fund, especially with a pair of exciting growth stocks near the top of the portfolio.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

It’s probably fair to say that VT Holland Advisors Equity Fund isn’t immediately familiar to a lot of British investors. Given that the fund is very much on the small side (only £39.3m), perhaps that’s unsurprising. But VT Holland Advisors holds a handful of exciting growth stocks, and has delivered excellent outperformance.

Run by Andrew Hollingworth, it has returned 77.8% for the three-year period to 30 June. That destroys its Investment Association Global Sector benchmark (25.7%), and also beats both the FTSE 100 and S&P 500.

Helping drive some of the recent portfolio outperformance has been a pair of top growth stocks (which I also own). Let’s take a closer look at them.

Image showing the top 10 holdings of VT Holland Advisors Equity Fund including Wise and Nu Holdings.
Source: Holland Advisors.

A snowball at the top of a hill

The first stock is Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), which is the firm behind Brazilian digital lender Nubank. It’s up 35% year to date.

Nubank was built from the ground up as a digital-only bank, with no physical branches. It offers customers far superior and cheaper services than the legacy banks across Latin America.

Our enthusiasm for Nubank is that we can see a potential revolution in its customer offering vs sleepy, fat banking incumbents.

Andrew Hollingworth

In Q1, Nu grew its customer base to an incredible 118.6m, adding over 4m in the quarter. Yet it only operates in three countries (Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia). And while around 60% of adults in Brazil are customers, the other two nations offer significant growth potential (never mind elsewhere).

That said, the lender could come unstuck as its credit portfolio grows. If the loss ratio worsens, that could quickly eat into margins and dent investors’ confidence.

Nevertheless, the firm’s fundamentals are impressive. Average monthly revenue per customer has increased from $7 in 2022 to $11.20 in Q1 2025. But among longer-term customers who use more of services, that figure jumps to nearly $26.

This is why Hollingworth has described the company as “a snowball at the top of a hill“. I agree, making this share worth considering for the long term, in my opinion.

Classic disruptor

The second stock I want to highlight from VT Holland Advisors’ portfolio is one I finally bought earlier this month: Wise (LSE: WISE). This fintech stock is up around 31% over the past year.

Wise helps people and businesses send money across borders quickly, cheaply, and transparently. Around two-thirds of the company’s new customers come by word of mouth. 

The firm takes a cut of the transfers, but what Hollingworth likes is how Wise keeps lowering fees as it scales (similar to Nubank). Wise’s cross-border take rate in Q1 was 0.52% globally, down from 0.58% the year before.

The fund manager says this is “classic disruptor behaviour“, with the firm “building a powerful…[and] hard-to-copy scalable network“.

Looking ahead, Wise could face rising competition, with rivals all looking to take share in the massive £32trn cross-border money market. A global economic downturn would also likely slow payment volumes.

Yet, I think Wise is still worth considering right now, along with VT Holland Advisors Fund. The latter’s portfolio of just 30 stocks does present some concentration risk, but I reckon the manager’s strategy to “find great companies run by great managers available at great prices” will continue to bear fruit.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nu Holdings, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Wise Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nu Holdings, Rosebank Industries Plc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

