Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Nvidia stock hit an all-time high this week. But could it be a bargain, even now?

Nvidia stock hit an all-time high this week. But could it be a bargain, even now?

After the Nvidia stock hit an all-time high this week, might it still be an attractive opportunity for our writer’s portfolio?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

With a market capitalisation north of $4.2trn, chip company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) might not seem like an obvious bargain at first glance. Nvidia stock sells for 56 times earnings. Again, that does not necessarily sound like a screaming bargain.

But Nvidia is no ordinary stock.

The company recently became the most valuable listed business in history. The Nvidia stock price has risen 1,602% over the past five years. That is the sort of performance that many stock market investors dream of.

However, am I too late to the party? Or could buying Nvidia stock for my portfolio even now potentially turn out to be a bargain when looking back a few years from now?

Dramatic business improvement

One of the difficulties in valuing Nvidia, whether one sees it as too pricy or a bargain, is the speed at which its business has grown in recent years.

Last year, for example, revenues were $131trn. Five years before, they had been $11trn.

Could it be that this is an exponential growth machine, so that even the current revenues might look comparatively small a few years from now? Or might it be that the recent years have seen a one-off boom in AI-led chip demand? And once that demand is fulfilled, will it fall away meaning Nvidia’s revenues start getting much smaller?

The answer to that question is critical, I reckon.

If revenues fall significantly, earnings almost definitely will too. If earnings fall, the current Nvidia stock price could be too pricy.

However, while revenue growth over the past five years has been incredible, earnings have been growing even faster. Last year’s net income of $73bn compared to $3bn five years before.

If AI heralds a permanent shift in chip demand and we are only in the early stages, that could be brilliant news for Nvidia. Economies of scale could mean that earnings growth outpace revenue growth, as happened in recent years. In that case, the current Nvidia stock price could yet turn out to be a bargain.

Risky, but potentially rewarding

What will happen? We do not know.

What is clear, however, is that Nvidia has significant strengths that could help it keep doing well if chip demand remains buoyant. They include proprietary chip designs, a world-class workforce, strong brand, and established relationships with a large roster of existing clients.

Those things all strike me as strengths and help explain why, at the right valuation, I would certainly be happy to add Nvidia to my portfolio.

The question I wrestle with is whether the current valuation feels right to me. It does not, which is why I will not be adding Nvidia stock to my portfolio for now.

For the reasons I outlined above, I see a strong case for the share to keep soaring in coming years. But that largely depends on the outlook for chip demand. That remains uncertain.

Tariff disputes and growing competition could also eat into Nvidia’s profitability. I do not think those risks are properly reflected in the current share price.           


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

After the FTSE 100 broke 9,000 points, does the UK market look overvalued?

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE 100 went past 9,000 points this week but Mark Hartley says there are still bargains out there and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 hits an all-time high, I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice!

| Christopher Ruane

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is a font of stock market wisdom. Our writer reflects on his approach, as the FTSE…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 reached an all-time high this week. Is it too late to invest?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 hit a new all-time high level over the past few days. Our writer explains why he thinks…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Here’s how £9,000 in savings could be used to target £343 a month of passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out a passive income plan that he reckons could help someone make sizeable sums over time without…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA with a 6% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s easy to build an investment portfolio with a high dividend yield today. But investors need to manage risk carefully,…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How risky is switching from cash savings to a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

The UK government is making moves to encourage cash savers to consider investing via Stocks and Shares ISAs. But what…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

4,985 shares of this FTSE dividend star pay an income equal to the State Pension!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares investors would have to buy to generate enough income to match the UK State…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

£500 buys me 407 shares in this 8.2%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got a small lump sum? Zaven Boyrazian explores one underappreciated income stock offering an enormous yield that could be set…

Read more »