Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5k in savings? Here’s how that can unlock a £255 monthly second income

£5k in savings? Here’s how that can unlock a £255 monthly second income

Ever wondered how to turn a lump sum of savings into a chunky second income? Zaven Boyrazian explains a simple strategy using FTSE dividend shares.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Earning a second income doesn’t mean having to get a second job. In fact, by leveraging dividend opportunities in the stock market, investors can get some extra income in their pockets passively. And for those with £5,000 sitting in the bank, kick-starting this process today could eventually lead to a £255 monthly second income. Here’s how.

Capitalising on dividends

Right now, WPP (LSE:WPP) currently offers the highest dividend yield in the FTSE 100 at 9.4%. That means for every £100 invested, WPP shareholders are earning £9.40 a year without having to do an ounce of work. And when scaled up to £5,000, that translates into an annual second income of £470.

Obviously, while an extra £470 is nice to have, it’s not a life-changing sum. But what if investors decide to delay the reward and reinvest this money back into buying more WPP shares? Assuming that dividends continue to be paid out at the same rate, this level of passive income starts to snowball exponentially.

After five years, it grows to £750. After 10 years, it reaches £1,200. And after two decades, the income would be worth close to £3,060 with a £32,530 investment portfolio. That’s a 550% return on the initial £5,000 investment, which also generates £255 a month – not bad considering all investors have to do is sit and wait. And if WPP also goes on to deliver even modest capital gains, the income stream could be even bigger.

Setting expectations

While the thought of transforming £5,000 into over £32,000 is understandably exciting, there are some important caveats to keep in mind. A big assumption of this projection is that the stock continues to pay out a 9.4% yield. And sadly, there’s simply no way of guaranteeing that to happen.

As one of the world’s largest advertising enterprises, WPP’s been heavily investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise operations, drive growth, and uncover hidden opportunities for clients. Yet despite these efforts, the business is struggling.

Many clients have discovered they can use AI to handle their marketing efforts internally, applying considerable pressure to this business. This pressure has only been compounded by macroeconomic forces, particularly in China, resulting in client attrition. Subsequently, profit warnings have been issued, sending the WPP share price crashing by almost 50% since the start of 2025.

This downward trajectory is why the yield’s so high. With profits shrinking, the expectation is that dividends will soon follow. And that means today’s attractive 9.4% yield may simply be too good to be true.

The bottom line

The story for WPP is far from over. A new leader is being brought in to deliver a brand-new strategy and steer the ship back on course. We’ve seen several remarkable FTSE turnarounds succeed in recent years, with Rolls-Royce and Premier Foods arguably two of the most successful.

So if WPP can do the same, then not only does that make today’s 9.4% yield attractive, it also opens the door to potentially explosive capital gains. However, it’s simply too soon to tell. And right now, the risk’s too high for my tastes. Fortunately for investors seeking a second income, there are plenty of other dividend opportunities to explore.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA with a 6% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s easy to build an investment portfolio with a high dividend yield today. But investors need to manage risk carefully,…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How risky is switching from cash savings to a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

The UK government is making moves to encourage cash savers to consider investing via Stocks and Shares ISAs. But what…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

4,985 shares of this FTSE dividend star pay an income equal to the State Pension!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares investors would have to buy to generate enough income to match the UK State…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

£500 buys me 407 shares in this 8.2%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got a small lump sum? Zaven Boyrazian explores one underappreciated income stock offering an enormous yield that could be set…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up 23% this year, is it too late to buy shares in this FTSE 100 compounder?

| Stephen Wright

Having missed Diploma shares at £36 back in April, is a strong trading update with higher guidance a good enough…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Does this ex-penny stock have the potential to almost double?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar mining stock has doubled in the last 12 months, lifting it out of penny stock territory. But could…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Get ready for a US stock market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Experts are waving the red flag on the US stock market and economy, warning of an impending crash. Should investors…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

How I’m positioning my SIPP for the AI revolution

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence is likely to disrupt every industry. Edward Sheldon is hoping to capitalise on the growth of AI through…

Read more »