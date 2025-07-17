Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » My daughter could earn a £75,000 second income because we started an ISA at birth

My daughter could earn a £75,000 second income because we started an ISA at birth

Earning a second income is a dream for many Britons. By leveraging time, investors could make it a reality for their children.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Two male friends are out in Tynemouth, North East UK. They are walking on a sidewalk and pushing their baby sons in strollers. They are wearing warm clothing.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Millions of Britons invest for a second income. However, because we’re starting a little later in our lives, perhaps in our 30s, the portfolio doesn’t have a huge amount of time to mature. In the end, it may simply complement our retirement income. So, it’s less of a second income and more of a pension, just from a slightly different source.

But what if we could start earlier? We can — it’s just not always up to us. In the UK, we can open Junior ISAs, which eventually become a Stocks and Shares ISA when the owner reaches adulthood.

This means that we can start contributing to their wealth from birth. This also means many more years of compounding. It means the money we put in is compounding as she goes through nursery and through school. And hopefully, when she starts working, she’ll start to contribute to it herself.

Running the maths

By contributing £700 each month into my daughter’s Junior ISA, and assuming a 10% annualised return compounded yearly, my regular investing over 30 years has the potential to grow into a substantial sum, thanks to the power of compounding.

Over the 30-year period, the total contribution would be £252,000 (£8,400 annually). The returns, however, build exponentially.

After just one year, the balance reaches £8,796. After 10 years, it’s around £143,391. By year 30, the value reaches approximately £1,582,342, with £1,330,342 of that total being pure investment growth.

Assuming a 5% yield, this £1.6m portfolio could deliver more than £75,000 annually as a second income.

This demonstrates how time in the market compounds returns significantly. The majority of the final total does not come from my contributions, but from the returns generated on earlier returns. Market performance can vary, of course, but this highlights what consistent long-term investing can achieve.

And of course, remember that this is investing. And investments can fall in value. However, risk-aware investors can achieve life-changing returns over the long run.

Where to invest?

While I generally prefer Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, my daughter also holds shares in The Monks Investment Trust (LSE:MNKS). Both are run by Baillie Gifford.

The Monks portfolio spans over 100 global stocks, with leading positions in Microsoft (4.5%), Meta Platforms, Amazon, Nvidia, Prosus, and TSMC among its top holdings.

More broadly, the investment trust seeks long-term growth by holding a diversified global portfolio divided into three categories. These are: disruptors (companies driving industry change through innovation), compounders (steady-growth businesses that build wealth gradually), and capital allocators (economically sensitive firms able to deploy capital effectively)

This balanced approach enables the trust to benefit from both fast structural changes and stable, enduring business models.

Performance has been strong over the past year — up 10.5%. However, it has occasionally lagged its benchmark and global peers during sharp market rotations or concentrated market rallies.

Other risks include currency fluctuations, exposure to emerging markets and private companies, and the use of gearing, all of which can heighten volatility.

However, I like the diversified nature of the portfolio and I believe it deserves greater consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Nvidia, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc and The Monks Investment Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

What sort of return could someone get by investing £20,000 in UK dividend shares?

| Stephen Wright

Should UK savers consider dividend shares over cash? Stephen Wright thinks those looking for long-term passive income would be wise…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

3 investments to consider when starting a Stocks & Shares ISA today

| Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an invaluable tool for investing as it allows us to build wealth and take…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks I plan to hold for 10 years or more!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks have delivered stunning capital gains and dividend income since 2005. It's a trend I expect to…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Should I buy more Barratt shares after yesterday’s price collapse?

| Royston Wild

Barratt shares have sunk after the firm announced legacy charges and missed completions. What should I do next?

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 reasons why the stock market could hit 10,000 points by December

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how the makeup of the UK stock market and the current valuation could support a move towards…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Here’s what needs to happen for the National Grid share price to try and reach £20

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

If management continues to successfully execute its turnaround strategy, the National Grid share price could eventually climb to £20!

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Could the Vodafone share price reach £1 in 2025?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The Vodafone share price is slowly rising as recovery signs begin to emerge. But could the stock soon reach £1…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what needs to happen for the BT share price to reach £5

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

The BT share price is up 40% in the last 12 months, but could this be just the beginning of…

Read more »