47% below fair value and with an 18% earnings growth forecast, should investors consider this FTSE retail institution now?

47% below fair value and with an 18% earnings growth forecast, should investors consider this FTSE retail institution now?

This FTSE 100 British retail institution lost its way for a while but has bounced back in recent years, and its share price looks a major bargain to me.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE’s Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) was a British retail institution for many years. To generations, it was a place synonymous with good quality at a fair price.

It struggled as the retail sector evolved and as it shifted its focus from those who had kept it in good profits for decades to try and target a younger shopper. It did not succeed in this highly unpredictable market. And in the process, it lost some of its former customers too.

As a result, it was demoted to the FTSE 250 from the FTSE 100 in 2019. It was promoted back in 2023 after refocusing on the fundamentals that made it successful in the first place.

Where are we now?

Since its promotion, it has produced one set of good results after another.

For its fiscal year ending 30 March 2024, profit before tax (PBT) soared 58% year on year to £716.4m. For the fiscal year ending 2025, PBT jumped 22.2% year on year to £875.5m – the highest in over 15 years.

But a snag appeared in April, as the firm reported being the victim of a cyberattack affecting both its clothing and food operations. It forecast the attack would have an impact of around £300m on fiscal-year 2026’s operating profit.

Following this announcement on 22 April, its share price has fallen 21%.

Future similar attacks like this remain a risk for the firm, although it boosted its cybersecurity. Another is the ongoing negative fallout from the October Budget’s 1.2% increase in employers’ National Insurance. Firms can either absorb the added costs themselves or pass them on to customers. In either event, it will be a drag on business.

However, analysts forecast Marks and Spencer’s earnings will increase by a whopping 18% each period to the fiscal year ending 2028. And it is growth here that ultimately drives any firm’s share price higher over time.

How does the valuation look?

My key share price assessment method is discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This highlights where any firm’s stock price should be, based on cash flow forecasts for the fundamental business.

The DCF for Marks and Spencer shows its shares are 47% undervalued at their present price of £3.30. Therefore, their fair value is £6.23.

DCF valuations are independent of the valuations of other firms. However, a comparison of principal stock measurements for its competitors appears to give secondary confirmation to this undervaluation.

Specifically, on the key price-to-sales ratio, the firm currently trades at 0.5 against a peer average of 1.3. These companies comprise J Sainsbury at 0.2, Tesco at 0.5, Walmart at 1.1, and Industria de Diseño Textil at 3.5.

My view

I believe that Marks and Spencer’s very strong earnings growth potential will drive its share price and dividends higher.

However, its current 1.1% dividend yield is too low for me to buy as an income stock. I look for 7%+ for those shares.

And I am happy with the stocks geared to share price growth that I already hold. Moreover, as I grow older, I am looking to sell some of these and buy more income stocks.

That said, for investors at an earlier stage in their investment cycle (I am over 50), I think the stock is well worth considering.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

