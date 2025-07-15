Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could the Vodafone share price reach £1 in 2025?

Could the Vodafone share price reach £1 in 2025?

The Vodafone share price is slowly rising as recovery signs begin to emerge. But could the stock soon reach £1 again? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The last time the Vodafone (LSE:VOD) share price was trading above £1 was back in 2023. But after several years of laying foundations, it seems the strategy from the new management is finally starting to bear fruit.

As such, the telecommunications stock’s up almost 17% since the start of the year. And if analysts’ forecasts are correct, the shares might soon be back above the £1 threshold within the next 12 months.

Encouraging progress

A big part of the renewed investor sentiment revolves around Vodafone’s recent merger with Three UK. According to the analyst team at UBS, the deal’s expected to generate £700m in annual cost and capex synergies while providing an estimated €400m in extra underlying earnings each year.

Analysts at JP Morgan seemingly have a similar hunch about the merger, and have also praised the group’s ongoing progress in its restructuring.

Several efficiency improvements have already been delivered. And by disposing of non-core divisions and focusing solely on the UK, German, and African markets paves the way for a far more profitable enterprise in the long run. And when excluding one-time non-cash impairment charges, operating profits were up almost 11% in its 2025 fiscal year (ending in March).

As such, UBS currently has one of the most optimistic share price targets of 120p, representing a potential 50% capital gain over the next 12 months.

What could go wrong?

Despite the bullish sentiment, both UBS and JP Morgan have outlined some significant challenges that could prevent Vodafone shares from maintaining their current upward trajectory.

The biggest concern continues to be the group’s lacklustre performance in Germany. Despite being one of the biggest markets in Vodafone’s portfolio, a combination of poor-quality customer service and competitive pressures from cheaper providers has resulted in repeated market share losses.

Management has begun trying to address the problems and deliver a better experience for customers. But so far, those efforts have failed to materialise into meaningful customer attraction, let alone retention.

A successful integration with Three UK could offset the impact of this and allow the bottom line to continue expanding. In this scenario, beyond the improved financial flexibility, Vodafone could also continue tackling its substantial debt burden. But that too is far from guaranteed, with large-scale acquisitions of this nature often running into challenges, introducing considerable execution risk.

The bottom line

All things considered, can the Vodafone share price bounce back above the £1 threshold? Personally, I’m cautiously optimistic. While the progress has been slow so far, the new management team’s starting to deliver on its promises, putting the business on the path to recovery.

However, while Germany continues to underperform, investor sentiment’s likely to remain weak. As such, investors might not see the Vodafone share price reach £1 in 2025, even if no new spanners are thrown into the works.

I think this is a wait-and-see stock and I wouldn’t consider it at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 passive income gem now has a forecast yield of a stunning 8.5%, so should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 dividend giant already has a very high yield, and is projected to go even higher in the…

Read more »

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 key reasons why I think BP’s share price could soar following a 16% fall over the year…

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has lost considerable ground over the course of the year, but I think there are three reasons…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Building a second income with FTSE 100 dividend shares: my simple 3-step plan

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines a straightforward three-step approach to building a second income portfolio with well-established FTSE 100 dividend shares.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Experian: still one of the UK’s top shares as strong growth continues

| Stephen Wright

Experian shares are up after the firm’s latest trading update. So should UK investors consider buying one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds Banking Group the ultimate FTSE 100 value stock?

| Harvey Jones

When Harvey Jones bought shares in Lloyds a couple of years ago he thought it was the ultimate value stock…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in ailing GSK shares is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

No investor will be happy with their GSK shares as the FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant has had a dismal decade.…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 profitable penny stocks that are outpacing Rolls-Royce this year!

| Mark Hartley

Intent on uncovering the best penny stocks in the UK, our writer has identified two gems that are beating the…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds shares have risen from 55p to 76p this year. This means that those who invested in the bank at…

Read more »