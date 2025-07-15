Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 key reasons why I think BP’s share price could soar following a 16% fall over the year…

3 key reasons why I think BP’s share price could soar following a 16% fall over the year…

BP’s share price has lost considerable ground over the course of the year, but I think there are three reasons why it may well jump again in the near future.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

BP’s (LSE: BP) share price is down 16% from its 12 February 12-month traded high of £4.71.

This could signal that the oil and gas giant is fundamentally worth less than it was before. Or it might indicate a great opportunity to buy a top-quality share at a bargain-basement price.

I think it is the latter, based on three key reasons.

Strong earnings growth

Over the long run, it is a firm’s earnings growth that powers its share price and dividends higher.

A risk to BP is an extended period of lower oil, gas and oil products prices with no compensating rise in production or refining margins. Oil products are derived from crude oil through refining and include gasoline, diesel, and petrochemical feedstocks, among many others.

However, in an 11 July trading update it said its oil and gas production will be higher than previously forecast. It did not provide a specific number, but in Q1 it produced around 2.24m barrels of oil equivalent per day. The ‘oil equivalent’ measure reflects the energy content of different fuels (such as gas) in terms of one crude oil barrel’s worth of energy.

It added that Q2 will see a 39% year-on-year rise in average refining margins to $21.1 (£15.71) per barrel (pb).

On the other hand, BP said that crude oil prices averaged $67.88 pb in Q2, compared with $75.73 pb in Q1.

Its Q2 results will be released on 5 August.

Consensus analysts’ forecasts are that BP’s earnings will increase by a stunning 34% every year to end-2027.

Undervalued share price

A share’s price and value are not the same thing. As a former senior investment bank trader, I know spotting the difference between the two can lead to big profits. And the bigger the initial undervaluation, the larger those profits can be.

The best method I have found to identify a valuation gap is through discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This shows where any firm’s share price should be, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

The DCF for BP shows its shares are 46% undervalued at their current price of £3.97.

Therefore, their ‘fair value’ is £7.35.

Rising dividend yield

I think many investors overlook the very high dividend yield that BP is now delivering.

Specifically, in 2024 it paid a dividend of 31 cents (fixed at a 24p sterling equivalent). This generates a present dividend yield of 6%. By comparison, the average FTSE 100 yield is just 3.5%.

However, analysts forecast the annual payout will rise to 24.7p this year, 25.1p in 2026, and 26.2p in 2027. Based on the current share price, these would generate respective yields of 6.2%, 6.3%, and 6.6%.

The current 6% yield would provide £8,194 in dividends on a £10,000 holding after 10 years. This is also provided that the dividends are reinvested back into the stock (‘dividend compounding’).

After 30 years on the same basis, the dividends would increase to £50,226.

Adding in the initial investment would give the BP holding a total value of £60,226. And that would generate a yearly dividend income of £3,614 by that point.

Give these three reasons, I for one will be buying more BP shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 passive income gem now has a forecast yield of a stunning 8.5%, so should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 dividend giant already has a very high yield, and is projected to go even higher in the…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Building a second income with FTSE 100 dividend shares: my simple 3-step plan

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines a straightforward three-step approach to building a second income portfolio with well-established FTSE 100 dividend shares.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Experian: still one of the UK’s top shares as strong growth continues

| Stephen Wright

Experian shares are up after the firm’s latest trading update. So should UK investors consider buying one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds Banking Group the ultimate FTSE 100 value stock?

| Harvey Jones

When Harvey Jones bought shares in Lloyds a couple of years ago he thought it was the ultimate value stock…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in ailing GSK shares is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

No investor will be happy with their GSK shares as the FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant has had a dismal decade.…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 profitable penny stocks that are outpacing Rolls-Royce this year!

| Mark Hartley

Intent on uncovering the best penny stocks in the UK, our writer has identified two gems that are beating the…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds shares have risen from 55p to 76p this year. This means that those who invested in the bank at…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Here’s what needs to happen for the National Grid share price to try and reach £20

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

If management continues to successfully execute its turnaround strategy, the National Grid share price could eventually climb to £20!

Read more »