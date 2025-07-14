Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 12 months the hated Ocado share price could turn £10,000 into…

Prediction: in 12 months the hated Ocado share price could turn £10,000 into…

Harvey Jones is desperate for some good news about the beleaguered Ocado share price, and he finally appears to have found it. But can he trust it?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Ocado (LSE: OCDO) share price is is hard to love. Most holders probably hate it by now. CEO Tim Steiner might well hate it too. It must keep him up at night.

Ocado is down 88% over five years, 38% over one year and 11% over the last month. At 234p, Ocado shares are miles below their 2020 peak of 2,819p. Anyone who chased that rally will regret it bitterly. Even those who bought after the fall have had little to smile about.

That includes me. I opened my position in 2023, thinking I was bagging a bargain. I’m down 42% on that trade. But what’s this? Broker forecasts hint at a possible turning point. Seven analysts now forecast a median 12-month target price of 282p — about 20% higher than today. It would turn £10,000 into £12,000. Can such things be?

FTSE 250 stock flop

A tempting prospect, if only it could be trusted. Some of those targets might be stale, served up before the latest share price slide.

I’m worried about Ocado’s towering debt pile. In February, full-year 2024 results revealed net debt of £1.2bn, up from £1.075bn in 2023. Fitch rates its debt B-, a whisker away from junk.

Refinancing efforts mean Ocado’s debt-servicing costs could reach nearly £100m this year, up from just £27.3m a year ago. That’s the downside of borrowing new money at 11% to repay older, cheaper debt. It bought time, but at a cost.

Ocado is at least showing signs of financial progress. Group revenue rose 14.1% in 2024 to £3.2bn, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to £153.3m. The cash outflow narrowed significantly from £472.5m to £223.7m. Ocado insists it’s on track to turn cash flow positive during 2026.

Yet the losses keep coming — £374.3m before tax last year. Cost-cutting has been brutal, with almost 1,000 job cuts in 2023 and more on the way.

Debt and demand

The bull case depends largely on US growth. If US retail partner Kroger scales up its robot warehouse orders, the shares could rebound at speed. Many will be watching Ocado’s half-year interim results on Thursday (17 July) for Kroger developments.

There was some good news from Europe on 18 June, when Ocado announced a new fulfilment centre in Catalonia with Spanish grocer Bon Preu. A modest win. Many more required.

There was also a bumper month for grocery sales in April, with Ocado Retail’s revenue jumping 18.3% year on year. That’s a bright spot, even if it was likely flattered by Easter timing and sunny weather.

Ocado was a rash buy on my part. More leap of faith than logic. Sometimes I think I only hold on to the stock to remind myself not to do that again. I’m hanging on because if it does recover, it could fly. However, I wouldn’t suggest anybody considers buying it today. It’s just too binary.

Ocado has a habit of making big moves on results day. The shares are on a hair trigger, and often react sharply to the slightest whiff of good or bad news. I’m preparing for the worst, while hoping for the best. Hope springs eternal. If only the Ocado share price did too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Ocado Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How much passive income can Legal & General shares generate over 10 years?

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General shares offer very sizeable dividend payouts. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the dividend forecast…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA for the AI era

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence is likely to create a lot of opportunities for investors in the years ahead. So now could be…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT for the best bargain in the FTSE 100 and it got it horribly wrong

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith disagrees with the pick from ChatGPT when it comes to bargain FTSE 100 shares and counters the points…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

With a 9% dividend yield, WPP is now topping the FTSE 100 – but I’m not convinced

| Mark Hartley

Our writer breaks down how to spot a dividend yield that’s backed by sustainable earnings growth – and one that…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: is $200 in 2025 now looking like a real possibility?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has jumped from $100 to $165 in the blink of an eye. And Edward Sheldon believes that $200…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Passive income for Millennials: 3 UK investment ideas

| Stephen Wright

More and more people aged between 29 and 44 are turning to the stock market in search of passive income.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors could target £6,531 in annual dividend income from £11,000 in this FTSE 100 financial giant. It looks very undervalued too!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 firm has delivered very high dividends in recent years, which analysts predict are set to go even…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Should I add to my BT holding now, with the share price near a 12-month high?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price has risen a long way from this year’s traded low, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's overvalued.…

Read more »