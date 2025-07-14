Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investors who bought £1,000 of Greggs shares 5 years ago now have…

Investors who bought £1,000 of Greggs shares 5 years ago now have…

Greggs’ shares are seemingly in freefall this year, wiping out almost all of its gains since the pandemic. But could this secretly be a buying opportunity?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Following the end of lockdowns in 2020, Greggs‘ (LSE:GRG) shares proceeded to go on a rampage. A combination of excess savings and pent-up demand allowed the sausage roll baker to enjoy a flood of new sales volumes. Management then proceeded to use this newfound wealth to accelerate the expansion of its location network, and what followed was a near-tripling of its share price within just over a year!

Skip ahead to 2025, and the story seems to be quite different. The once-beloved FTSE 250 stock has seen its market-cap crash multiple times since January, resulting in a 40% loss for anyone who decided to top up their position.

As a result of this downward trajectory, much of the gains made in the last five years have subsequently been wiped out. And while anyone who bought £1,000 of shares in July 2020 has still made a gain, it’s only by around 9.3%, or a profit of £93.

So why’s the Greggs share price seemingly in freefall? And has this secretly created a buying opportunity?

Incoming margin pressure

The trouble started when Greggs suddenly suffered a massive slowdown in sales growth, both on a total and like-for-like basis and triggered a profit warning. To be fair to management, this wasn’t entirely within its control, given that high street discretionary retail shopping suffered in light of bad weather. And the firm did start to see a recovery emerge a few months later.

Sadly, this positive sentiment quickly vanished again as heatwaves hitting Britain didn’t exactly entice consumers to buy warm pastries. And consequently, management issued yet another profit warning. But is there more going on than just bad weather?

It seems that Greggs’ bottom line could soon be under fire, due to an incoming convergence of costs that have already begun impacting profit margins.

The increase in the National Living Wage and employer National Insurance contributions has resulted in a significant rise in staffing costs. At the same time, the price of raw ingredients is on the rise. And the firm’s also being slapped by higher self-inflicted capital expenditures revolving around its plans to open more locations while refurbishing old ones.

Needless to say, this isn’t good news. So it’s understandable why some investors are beginning to question whether management’s misread the market and needs to change strategies.

Room for optimism?

There’s no denying that Greggs’ shares are going through a rough patch right now. But, despite the headwinds, some positives could drive improved performance in the long run.

Investments in supply chain optimisation and manufacturing automation are expected to deliver greater efficiency gains while reducing the size of its required workforce. At the same time, the Greggs brand still holds a lot of sway over many households. And that’s proven to be a handy advantage of selling new, higher-margin offerings like its over-ice drinks.

That suggests in the medium-to-long term, the expected damage to profit margins could be reversed. And if growth can get back on track, Greggs may eventually emerge as a stronger business, propelling its shares back towards new heights.

Having said that, the near term remains shrouded in uncertainty. So I’m keeping this business on my watchlist until a clearer picture emerges of what’s going on under the bonnet.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How much passive income can Legal & General shares generate over 10 years?

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General shares offer very sizeable dividend payouts. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the dividend forecast…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA for the AI era

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence is likely to create a lot of opportunities for investors in the years ahead. So now could be…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT for the best bargain in the FTSE 100 and it got it horribly wrong

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith disagrees with the pick from ChatGPT when it comes to bargain FTSE 100 shares and counters the points…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

With a 9% dividend yield, WPP is now topping the FTSE 100 – but I’m not convinced

| Mark Hartley

Our writer breaks down how to spot a dividend yield that’s backed by sustainable earnings growth – and one that…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: is $200 in 2025 now looking like a real possibility?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has jumped from $100 to $165 in the blink of an eye. And Edward Sheldon believes that $200…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Passive income for Millennials: 3 UK investment ideas

| Stephen Wright

More and more people aged between 29 and 44 are turning to the stock market in search of passive income.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors could target £6,531 in annual dividend income from £11,000 in this FTSE 100 financial giant. It looks very undervalued too!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 firm has delivered very high dividends in recent years, which analysts predict are set to go even…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Should I add to my BT holding now, with the share price near a 12-month high?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price has risen a long way from this year’s traded low, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's overvalued.…

Read more »