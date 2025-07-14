Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Income shares: how much do I need to invest to earn £500 a month?

Income shares: how much do I need to invest to earn £500 a month?

With a monthly passive income goal of £500, Zaven Boyrazian breaks down how much he thinks investors need to put into income shares while avoiding traps along the way.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

Instead of working extra hours, investors can snap up income shares to start earning extra money while sleeping. It’s a proven strategy towards achieving the goal of financial freedom. But how much money do investors actually need to invest to start earning a meaningful sum?

Crunching the numbers

With the average dividend yield of UK shares typically around 4%, it would require an investor to have a £150,000 portfolio when aiming for a £500 monthly income.

However, income investors tend to be drawn towards higher-yielding opportunities. And even if a portfolio’s yield increases by just 1% to 5%, the amount of money needed drops by £30,000. Still, it’s unlikely someone’s going to find £120,000 tucked under the mattress. Fortunately, even those with no savings and only £350 to spare each month can eventually reach this milestone in the long run.

By reinvesting the 5% yield and earning an average 4% capital gain each year, a £350 monthly investment can grow into a £120,000 portfolio in about 14 years. And for those willing to wait a full two decades, the passive income would grow well beyond £500 a month, closer to £970.

Avoiding income traps

The London Stock Exchange is hardly short of income opportunities. In fact, it’s home to some of the most generous income shares worldwide. But just because a stock pays a chunky dividend yield, that doesn’t automatically make it a good investment.

Perhaps Vodafone (LSE:VOD) serves as a perfect example of this. Throughout 2023, the telecommunications giant had one of the highest yields in the FTSE 100, paying out close to 10% a year. Anyone who decided to snap up this opportunity was probably pretty happy until May 2024 came knocking.

Despite dividends having remained stable since 2019, the group’s debt burden had been steadily growing and increasingly troublesome even before interest rates were hiked. And with new management brought in to try and fix the problems, the dividends were slashed in half.

It’s important to remember that dividends aren’t guaranteed. They exist as a way to return excess cash flow to shareholders when the company has no better use for it. But with profits being squeezed, dividend sustainability started to dwindle until it finally reached a tipping point.

That’s why it’s crucial when hunting for income opportunities to not focus solely on the dividend yield. Instead, investors should pay close attention to a business’s cash flow-generating capabilities and profit margins.

What’s next for Vodafone?

While Vodafone shares have had a rough ride in recent years, their performance in 2025 has been far more positive, climbing by 17% since January.

Following the dividend cut along with several non-core disposals, management’s been able to start filling the cracks in its balance sheet. At the same time, improvement efforts in customer service while expanding operations here in the UK have started bearing fruit.

So now that the recovery’s underway, should income investors reconsider this FTSE 100 business? Personally, I’m staying on the side of caution. While there’s no denying the business has made tremendous progress, it still has a long way to go before dividend growth’s likely to materialise. So until then, I think investors are better served exploring other income share opportunities.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

