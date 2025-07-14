Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £100,000 invested in the FTSE 250 5 years ago is now worth…

£100,000 invested in the FTSE 250 5 years ago is now worth…

The FTSE 250’s home to many growth stocks, some of which have more than doubled in the last five years! Here’s how much money investors have been making.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 250‘s home to a wide range of promising businesses fighting to join the ranks of the FTSE 100. And as history’s demonstrated, small- and medium-sized enterprises have a habit of growing much faster than their large-cap counterparts.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that since its inception the FTSE 250’s delivered close to an 11% annualised return compared to the FTSE 100’s 8%. So how has this collection of companies been doing lately? And just how much money have investors made in the last five years?

Surprising results

Usually, when stocks defy investor expectations, it’s considered a good thing. But not if the companies fall behind analyst targets. And lately, FTSE 250 stocks have sadly done the latter. In the last five years, the UK growth index has delivered a total return of 44.9%. That means anyone who put £100,000 to work in July 2020 is now sitting on £144,900.

That’s not bad, but on an annualised basis, it works out to just 7.7% — significantly behind its long-term average. What’s going on?

Smaller businesses have the advantage of being nimble. This allows them to shift and change strategy much faster than larger enterprises. But as a downside, they’re also far more sensitive to domestic economic conditions. And it’s no secret that the British economy hasn’t exactly been a beacon of growth lately.

Weak consumer purchasing power, due to inflation, has created an unwelcome headwind for many FTSE 250 stocks. And while conditions are steadily improving, the demand still pales in comparison to that from international markets – an area where most FTSE 100 firms operate.

Finding exceptions

While the index as a whole has underperformed, not all of its constituents have followed the trend. Take Plus500 (LSE:PLUS) as an example. The fintech enterprise provides a trading platform for retail investors to access the market. But unlike stalwarts such as Hargreaves Lansdown, it provides far more access across investing instruments (including the riskier ones) suitable for traders.

With three of the last five years delivering strong stock market gains, demand for its platform has increased both here in the UK and abroad. This, combined with financial product expansion and robust user growth, has resulted in higher deposits and more trading activity.

As such, revenues are ticking upward. And since the platform operates mostly with fixed costs, each additional user improves profit margins, which, on an underlying basis, now stand at 45%. And this has resulted in a staggering 153% return since July 2020, even before counting dividends, enough to turn £100,000 into £253,000.

Risk versus reward

At the heart of Plus500’s trading offerings are CFDs. These are exceptionally risky financial instruments that can easily obliterate a portfolio. But just like penny stocks, they can also deliver phenomenal gains, hence their popularity despite an estimated 80% of retail investors losing money.

These instruments work best when the markets are volatile. But during calm periods, trading activity slows, causing Plus500’s income to suffer, resulting in lumpy cash flows.

Is this a stock worth considering? The shares are too dependent on unpredictable market conditions, in my opinion. So this isn’t a business I’m interested in, especially since there are other promising and lower-risk opportunities to capitalise on in the FTSE 250 today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

How much passive income can Legal & General shares generate over 10 years?

| Dr. James Fox

Legal & General shares offer very sizeable dividend payouts. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the dividend forecast…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA for the AI era

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence is likely to create a lot of opportunities for investors in the years ahead. So now could be…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT for the best bargain in the FTSE 100 and it got it horribly wrong

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith disagrees with the pick from ChatGPT when it comes to bargain FTSE 100 shares and counters the points…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

With a 9% dividend yield, WPP is now topping the FTSE 100 – but I’m not convinced

| Mark Hartley

Our writer breaks down how to spot a dividend yield that’s backed by sustainable earnings growth – and one that…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: is $200 in 2025 now looking like a real possibility?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has jumped from $100 to $165 in the blink of an eye. And Edward Sheldon believes that $200…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Passive income for Millennials: 3 UK investment ideas

| Stephen Wright

More and more people aged between 29 and 44 are turning to the stock market in search of passive income.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors could target £6,531 in annual dividend income from £11,000 in this FTSE 100 financial giant. It looks very undervalued too!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 firm has delivered very high dividends in recent years, which analysts predict are set to go even…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Should I add to my BT holding now, with the share price near a 12-month high?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price has risen a long way from this year’s traded low, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's overvalued.…

Read more »