Want to earn £1k+ in annual passive income from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA? Consider this!

Our writer sets out some points to consider when trying to target a four-figure income from one year’s Stocks and Shares ISA contribution allowance.

Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
ISA coins

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be used to build wealth in a tax-efficient wrapper. But different investors have their own goals and needs. Some may be happy for capital gains to stay inside the ISA, while wanting to withdraw dividends as passive income.

When doing that, here are some points they may want to consider.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Money taken out of an ISA is out for good

To start with, there is the basic principle of the annual ISA contribution allowance.

Once money is taken out, it cannot be put back in unless there is some unused allowance left.

So, if an investor has put £20,000 into a Stocks and Shares ISA then takes out dividends from it, they will not be able to put them back in using that year’s ISA allowance.

Balancing risk and reward

What is a realistic dividend yield for an ISA?

One approach might be to focus on the average yield of the FTSE 100, currently 3.6%.

Another could be to aim for a higher yield, as the FTSE 100 contains a mixture of growth and income shares. Sticking to income shares could allow for a higher yield than the average.

But it is important to stay diversified, not just among shares but also business sectors. Many of the FTSE 100’s current high-yield shares are in the financial service sector, for example. A £20,000 pot is ample to diversify across different shares in a variety of sectors.

Some high-yield shares have big yields for good reason. For example, an anticipated profit decline may see the dividend cut. That can be painful enough, but often a dividend cut can also precipitate a share price fall too.

So, when investing, an investor ought not to focus only on yield, but also to consider how sustainable a company’s dividend seems to be.

Still, in today’s market, I do think a 5%+ yield while sticking to high-quality FTSE 100 shares is achievable. That would equate to an annual passive income of £1,000.

Finding shares to buy

As an example, one share I think investors should consider is British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

At 6.3%, it certainly has a juicy yield. As I discussed above, that points to some of the risks, such as a high net debt combined with declining numbers of cigarette smokers in many markets.

But the company has long faced such challenges, yet has still grown its dividend per share annually for decades. It aims to keep doing so.

The risks are notable, but British American has a simple, proven business model that combines global reach and economies of scale with premium brands that give it pricing power.

British American has challenges ahead, undoubtedly. But it also has significant strengths and continues to generate billions of pounds in annual free cash flows.

Keep a lid on costs

Is a 5% yield on a £20,000 enough to earn £1,000 a year of passive income from dividends alone?

The answer may not be as obvious as it seems. That is because an ISA provider will often impose charges that can eat into the amount earned.

So, the savvy investor will carefully compare different Stocks and Shares ISAs when seeking to find the one that best suits their own needs in a cost-effective manner.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

