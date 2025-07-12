3 passive income strategies I like to try to double the State Pension with just £100 a month

Member Login
Investing consistently, with diligence, and patience can lead to an impressive stock market income that puts the State Pension to shame. Here’s how.

Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Earning a passive income that doubles the State Pension may sound like an unrealistic target to many individuals. But by investing money across a range of quality UK shares, the results can be quite impressive over the long run. And even with the FTSE 100 nearing record highs, there remains plenty of quality businesses trading at low valuations.

Right now, the full UK State Pension is just shy of £12,000 a year. So with that in mind, let’s explore three simple strategies to aim for twice as much.

Three simple tactics

If the goal is to earn £24,000 a year, then following the 4% rule indicates an investor needs to build a £600,000 portfolio. That’s not a trivial sum. But by leveraging the compounding returns of the stock market, it’s an achievable goal in the long run.

However, investing in stocks isn’t risk-free. Buying shares is a serious endeavour that requires patience and discipline. Yet, there are some basic steps investors can take to avoid horrendous mistakes and achieve their passive income goals.

  1. Ignore the short-term noise and focus on playing the long game.
  2. Diversify across multiple businesses from a variety of industries.
  3. Stay consistent.

Number one is arguably the hardest, given how easy it is to panic when the market throws a tantrum. But the evidence is clear, holding through the storm and capitalising on bargains leads to significantly better outcomes. Number two is the most tried-and-tested way of keeping risk in check, while tactic number three is what enables compounding to deliver jaw-dropping results.

By systematically drip feeding £500 each month into a low-cost FTSE 100 index fund at an admittedly-not-guaranteed 8% average annual return, a £600,000 portfolio could turn from a dream into reality in 28 years.

Accelerated wealth

For those willing to take on more responsibility, picking quality stocks directly can drastically shorten the timeline to earning twice the current UK State Pension.

For example, in the last decade, Premier Foods (LSE:PFD) has been enriching many shareholders, delivering a 17.9% annualised return since 2015, enough to cut down the waiting time by over a decade. How? By leveraging an iconic brand portfolio of consumer products, taking market share from competitors, and establishing pricing power.

Today, brands such as Mr Kipling, Sharwood’s, Ambrosia, and Bisto can be found in almost every supermarket. And when combining this steady expansion with a continuous strive for operational efficiency, the result is a highly profitable and cash-generative food business.

The firm continues to excel, delivering a 21% gain over the last 12 months. But even high-quality businesses have their weak spots. With its products already in so many stores, sales volumes have started to slow, making it increasingly reliant on its pricing power to supply growth.

So far, that hasn’t been a problem. But prices can only be hiked by so much. In other words, there are limits to this growth strategy. That’s why developing or acquiring new products and brands will undoubtedly be crucial for long-term success. But that also introduces the risk of poor execution.

To date, these headwinds haven’t stopped Premier Foods from excelling. And with an impressive track record, that makes it a firm worth investigating further, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

