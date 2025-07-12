Passive income plans don’t need to be complicated. Our writer explains how someone could target a sizeable second income buying blue-chip shares.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £841 of passive income each month

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Investing money in blue-chip dividend shares is one approach to setting up passive income streams. Not only does that let someone benefit from the hard work of a company with a proven business model, but it can also be tailored to an investor’s personal financial circumstances.

To illustrate, here is how someone with £20k of savings and a willingness to invest for the long term could target £841 on average each month in passive income.

Calculating likely income

That figure is based on the £20k being compounded at 9% annually for 20 years, at which point a 9% yield on it would amount to an average £841 of passive income each month.

The compound growth can come from a combination of dividends and share price growth, although any share price falls would eat into the overall return.

At the moment, the average FTSE 100 yield is around 3.4%. Some blue-chip shares in the flagship index yield much more than that though.

So the investor could practically aim for that 9% compound annual growth rate from a mixture of dividends and share price growth. To reduce risk, it would be sensible to diversify the portfolio across a few different shares. Twenty grand is ample for that.

Finding shares to buy

What sort of shares might deliver the sort of 9% compound annual growth rate I mentioned above as part of the long-term passive income plan?

One I think investors should consider is M&G (LSE: MNG). The name is well known and has a storied history even though it has only been listed as an independent company for a few years.

The FTSE 100 asset manager yields 7.8%. It also has a progressive dividend policy, meaning it aims to grow its dividend per share each year.

Dividends are never guaranteed at any company however. M&G does face risks and one I have been concerned about is investors withdrawing more money from its funds than they put in. If that continues, it could hurt profits.

A recent tie-up with a large Japanese firm (Dai-ichi Life) could help attract new customer investments.

With a market capitalisation of £6.2bn, I see M&G as attractively priced given its strong brand, proven model and customer base in the millions. That could mean there is scope for a higher share price in future.

Starting in a practical way

Dreaming of passive income is one thing – but it takes action to make it a reality. One practical first step could be for an investor to set up an account that lets them put the £20k to use in the stock market, buying income shares.

That might be a share-dealing account, Stocks and Shares ISA or trading app. With lots of options available, it makes sense to spend some time figuring out what suits an individual’s needs best.