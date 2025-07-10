Member Login
HSBC’s share price has dipped 5% to just over £9, so should I buy more right now?

HSBC’s share price has dipped in recently, but this could signal a bargain to be had. I ran the key numbers to find out if this is the case here.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

HSBC’s (LSE: HSBA) share price has edged down 5% from its 3 March one-year traded high of £9.50.

It is a rare dip in the stock since its significant loss after the 2 April announcement of US tariffs. Over the past year as a whole it has gained 35%.

So, is this a good time for me to add to my stake in the banking giant on the cheap?

How strong is the underlying business?

A risk for the bank remains the bearish trend in interest rates in some of its key markets. This could reduce its net interest margin (the difference in loan and deposit rates). Indeed, its 2024 results saw this margin drop to 1.56% from 1.66% in 2023.

That said, 2024 profit before tax increased 6.5% year on year to $32.309bn (£25.66bn). This was higher than consensus analysts’ forecasts of $31.67bn.

Earnings per share increased 8.7% to $1.25, and the dividend per share rose 43% to 87 cents. On the back of these numbers, the bank announced a $2bn share buyback, which tends to support share price gains.

These solid numbers reflected a shift in HSBC’s strategy towards fee-based rather than interest-based business. This was reflected in Q1 2025’s results, which saw adjusted profit before tax increasing by $1bn to $9.8bn. The fee-based Wealth and FX, Debt, and Equity Markets divisions performed especially strongly, according to the bank.

Looking ahead, analysts forecast annual earnings growth of 6.4% to the end of 2027. And it is this that ultimately drives any business’s share price and dividends.

Are the shares a bargain?

The core part of my standard assessment of any share price is the discounted cash flow (DCF) model. This identifies where any firm’s stock price should be, based on cash flow forecasts for the underlying business.

It is independent of any other comparative valuations with other shares and offers the purest result, in my view.

The DCF is HSBC’s case shows the shares are 46% undervalued at their current price of £9.06.

Therefore, their ’fair value’ is £16.78.

A big bonus yield

The bank paid 87 cents (65p equivalent) in dividends last year, giving a current yield of 7.2%. However, 16p of this was a special dividend, which might not recur. Without this included, the dividend is 49p, giving a yield of 5.4%.

By comparison, the average yield of the FTSE 100 is just 3.5% at present.

Consensus analysts’ projections are that HSBC’s dividend will end this year at the same 49p. But next year, it is predicted to rise to 51.5p, and in 2027 to 56.5p.

These would generate respective yields of 5.7% and 6.2%.

Consequently, investors considering a £10,000 holding in the bank could make £7,139 in dividends after 10 years. After 30 years, this could rise to £40,348.

These figures are based on the current 5.4% yield, with no forecast increases included. They also factor in the dividends being reinvested back into the stock (‘dividend compounding’). And they assume the group continues to do well and sticks to its current dividend strategy, none of which is guaranteed.

Will I buy more of the stock?

The bank’s solid earnings growth forecasts should push the share price and dividend higher in the years to come.

Consequently, I will buy more of the shares very shortly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

