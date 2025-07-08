Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Vodafone shares: a £1,000 investment 5 years ago is now worth…

Vodafone shares: a £1,000 investment 5 years ago is now worth…

Vodafone shares have underwhelmed since 2020, but could the stock be on the verge of an explosive comeback? Here’s what could be on the horizon.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The last five years haven’t been kind to Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares. The telecommunications giant has seen its market-cap tumble by almost 40% on the back of weak key market performance, troublesome leverage, and strategic overreach.

Anyone who thought the 2020 Covid crash created an alluring buying opportunity has been deeply disappointed. In fact, a £1,000 investment in July 2020 is now only worth £608, even including dividends. However, with shares up over 15% since the start of 2025, could the tide finally be turning? And is now secretly the perfect time to consider adding Vodafone shares to an investment portfolio?

What’s happening?

In April 2023, Margherita Della Valle was brought aboard as the new CEO to try and fix the ever-growing list of problems. Investors were understandably sceptical of the announcement, largely because this isn’t the first time Vodafone has changed leadership with the promise of recovery.

Since her appointment, Vodafone shares haven’t seen a stellar surge like that of its peer BT Group, which also recently brought in a new turnaround CEO. However, that doesn’t mean progress wasn’t being made. And skip ahead to 2025, some encouraging results are starting to emerge.

Non-core international businesses have been sold off, addressing operational overstretching concerns. The proceeds have also been used to wipe out a significant chunk of its debts & equivalents, which now stand at €53.1bn versus €66.4bn two years ago.

These moves have also streamlined the company’s focus to Germany, Africa, and the UK. Britain, in particular, looks poised for renewed growth pending the upcoming merger with Three UK. And in Africa, the continued popularity and penetration of its M-PESA payment processing platform is driving double-digit growth.

What’s next?

Despite encouraging progress in the British and African markets, Germany remains a sticking point. This is Vodafone’s largest and most critical market. Yet a combination of regulatory changes, stiff competition, and reputational setbacks means that sales and market share are still shrinking.

However, management’s been making moves to address the problems and improve customer experience. And if its assessment is correct, Germany will return to growth in the short to medium term. But, given that Vodafone’s track record of keeping its performance promises is patchy at best, investors seem to be taking the attitude of ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’. At least, that’s what the overwhelming number of Hold recommendations from institutional investors seems to suggest.

All things considered, the scepticism from investors in Vodafone’s ability to deliver a turnaround suggests that shares have the potential to surge if performance in Germany suddenly bounces back. But that’s a big ‘if’. And with competitive threats only increasing, this feels like it’s going to be a long, multi-year recovery rather than a rapid rebound.

With that in mind, I think there may be far better investment opportunities to think about today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

A 3-step passive income strategy to target major wealth

| Alan Oscroft

Want to invest in the stock market to build up a passive income stream? There's no fiendlishly complex multi-step mystique…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fundsmith Equity for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Managed by Terry Smith -- often dubbed the UK’s Warren Buffett -- this £20bn fund remains a staple in many…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Down 5% despite good Q1 results, is now the time for investors to consider Sainsbury’s shares?

| Simon Watkins

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s released solid Q1 results on 1 July, but is down 5% from its one-year traded high, so…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s electric vehicle stock is smashing Tesla shares in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett doesn’t get enough credit for owning this top-performing electric vehicle stock. In recent years, it’s been a brilliant…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £5,174 a year in passive income from £5,000 in savings invested in this FTSE 100 gem…

| Simon Watkins

This often overlooked FTSE 100 savings and investment giant has an ultra-high yield of 8.4%, which can generate enormous passive…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

A profitable penny stock with a well-covered 8% dividend yield! What’s the catch?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley dives into a rare penny stock that offers an 8% dividend yield, investigating whether it deserves a place…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

I slashed my monthly expenses by £300 to help me aim for a steady second income stream of £20k

| Mark Hartley

This Fool's saving an extra £300 a month and investing it in a portfolio of dividends stocks to power his…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Come on Shell! Here’s why you could consider buying BP shares…

| James Beard

Following takeover speculation, James Beard’s put together a letter to Shell’s boss explaining why the energy giant could consider buying…

Read more »