Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing £1,000 in BT shares 5 years ago: here’s how much could have been made…

Investing £1,000 in BT shares 5 years ago: here’s how much could have been made…

BT shares are on the rise as the company steers itself towards £2bn of free cash flow generation by March 2027. But can they continue to climb?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

BT Group (LSE:BT.A) shares have a bit of a spotty track record over the last 20 years. The UK telecommunication giant has gone through several management teams during this period, and not all of them have been great leaders. In fact, between the end of 2015 and the start of 2020, the share price was slashed in half, due to an accounting scandal, surging debt burdens, shrinking profitability, and dividend cuts.

However, in the last five years, things have started looking far rosier. While the journey hasn’t been smooth, BT shares are up over 75%. And when throwing in the extra gains from dividends, a £1,000 investment in July 2020’s now worth £1,788.

What’s driving this growth? And could this upward trajectory continue into 2026?

Digging deeper

The rebound in the BT share price, in my opinion, can largely be attributed to Allison Kirkby. She’s the new-ish CEO who took over in early 2024. Shortly after, the stock started moving back in the right direction as Kirkby began executing her turnaround strategy.

Skip ahead to today, and some measurable progress has been made. The company has accelerated the rollout of its full fibre-broadband offering to over 18 million homes, delivered £913m in annualised cost savings in its 2025 fiscal year (ending March), expanded profit margins, and is currently on track to generate £2bn in free cash flow within less than two years.

At the same time, the overleveraged balanced sheet is slowly being repaired while the group’s pension deficit is also being tackled. In short, the company appears to be on a firmer path to recovery – a welcome change of pace versus the pre-Kirkby era.

What’s next?

While her performance as CEO is encouraging, there remain several weak spots. Most notably, revenue growth’s still elusive. There are a few driving factors behind this, including the migration of existing customers from legacy products to new ones, as well as intense competition and weak corporate customer demand.

However, the most prominent threat highlighted by analysts at Citigroup is the threat of alternative network providers chipping away at BT’s Openreach dominance. And if the company can’t defend its territory, improvements in profitability may ultimately be offset by a shrinking top line.

As such, the consensus from institutional investors remains fairly mixed today, with around half recommending it as a Buy, while the other half has it ranked as a Hold or Sell. And looking at price forecasts, it also seems that BT shares are currently trading near the average consensus of 203p.

What does this all mean? In short, the turnaround potential of BT appears to be already baked in to the share price today. Therefore, despite the encouraging progress made, this isn’t a stock I’m rushing to buy right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

A 3-step passive income strategy to target major wealth

| Alan Oscroft

Want to invest in the stock market to build up a passive income stream? There's no fiendlishly complex multi-step mystique…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fundsmith Equity for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Managed by Terry Smith -- often dubbed the UK’s Warren Buffett -- this £20bn fund remains a staple in many…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Down 5% despite good Q1 results, is now the time for investors to consider Sainsbury’s shares?

| Simon Watkins

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s released solid Q1 results on 1 July, but is down 5% from its one-year traded high, so…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s electric vehicle stock is smashing Tesla shares in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett doesn’t get enough credit for owning this top-performing electric vehicle stock. In recent years, it’s been a brilliant…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £5,174 a year in passive income from £5,000 in savings invested in this FTSE 100 gem…

| Simon Watkins

This often overlooked FTSE 100 savings and investment giant has an ultra-high yield of 8.4%, which can generate enormous passive…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

A profitable penny stock with a well-covered 8% dividend yield! What’s the catch?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley dives into a rare penny stock that offers an 8% dividend yield, investigating whether it deserves a place…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

I slashed my monthly expenses by £300 to help me aim for a steady second income stream of £20k

| Mark Hartley

This Fool's saving an extra £300 a month and investing it in a portfolio of dividends stocks to power his…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Come on Shell! Here’s why you could consider buying BP shares…

| James Beard

Following takeover speculation, James Beard’s put together a letter to Shell’s boss explaining why the energy giant could consider buying…

Read more »