Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A profitable penny stock with a well-covered 8% dividend yield! What’s the catch?

A profitable penny stock with a well-covered 8% dividend yield! What’s the catch?

Mark Hartley dives into a rare penny stock that offers an 8% dividend yield, investigating whether it deserves a place in an income portfolio.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Penny stocks are often tempting because they appear cheap and can offer explosive growth potential. But they come with significant downsides too. Many are unproven, lack consistent earnings, and rarely pay dividends.

On top of that, their tiny market-caps can lead to sharp price swings and thin liquidity.  This can be risky as it makes them more difficult to sell quickly in a downturn. That’s why it’s crucial to do proper due diligence when fishing in these small-cap waters.

I recently came across a penny stock that bucks many of these typical trends. In fact, it looks like it could be a lucrative income opportunity. That company is Alternative Income REIT (LSE: AIRE).

A lesser-known property stock

As the name suggests, Alternative Income REIT invests in commercial property assets, aiming to generate steady rental income for shareholders. Its portfolio’s diversified across sectors including industrial, retail warehousing, leisure and logistics. That gives it a spread of tenants and long leases — an attractive trait for income-focused investors.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Financially, the £60m business seems to be on firm footing. Currently trading at around 75p, the share price is up a modest 49% over the past five years. Revenue’s crept up 4% year on year, but what really caught my eye was the steep 88% diluted earnings growth. This suggests the company has been successfully tightening costs or renegotiating lease deals to improve profitability.

The valuation also looks decent by REIT standards. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 11.9, which is comfortably below the broader market average. Meanwhile, its price-to-book (P/B) ratio is just 0.92 — indicating the shares are trading at a slight discount to the value of the underlying property assets.

Strong income potential… with risks

It’s the dividend profile that really sets this penny stock apart. Alternative Income REIT currently pays 6p per share, which equates to an impressive 8.15% dividend yield. The payout ratio’s 96.9%, which is high, but that’s typical for REITs — they’re legally obliged to distribute the majority of rental profits to shareholders. 

Importantly, it’s been paying dividends consistently for the past seven years. For a penny stock, that’s a decent track record of delivering cash back to investors.

Of course, there’s always a catch. As a micro-cap, Alternative Income REIT remains vulnerable to market volatility and low trading volumes, which could amplify in any downturn. Being in commercial property, it’s also sensitive to economic slowdowns and changes in tenant demand. And with a small portfolio compared to larger real estate giants, losing a key tenant or facing unexpected vacancies could significantly hurt its rental income.

Even so, for investors seeking exposure to real estate with a chunky yield, this penny stock looks unusually attractive. As said, REITs are generally bound by regulations that ensure profits flow back to shareholders, and Alternative Income REIT appears to be executing well on that front. 

For my part, I wouldn’t bet the house on it — but as part of a diversified income portfolio, it looks like a penny stock worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

A 3-step passive income strategy to target major wealth

| Alan Oscroft

Want to invest in the stock market to build up a passive income stream? There's no fiendlishly complex multi-step mystique…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Fundsmith Equity for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Ben McPoland

Managed by Terry Smith -- often dubbed the UK’s Warren Buffett -- this £20bn fund remains a staple in many…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Down 5% despite good Q1 results, is now the time for investors to consider Sainsbury’s shares?

| Simon Watkins

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s released solid Q1 results on 1 July, but is down 5% from its one-year traded high, so…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s electric vehicle stock is smashing Tesla shares in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett doesn’t get enough credit for owning this top-performing electric vehicle stock. In recent years, it’s been a brilliant…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £5,174 a year in passive income from £5,000 in savings invested in this FTSE 100 gem…

| Simon Watkins

This often overlooked FTSE 100 savings and investment giant has an ultra-high yield of 8.4%, which can generate enormous passive…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

I slashed my monthly expenses by £300 to help me aim for a steady second income stream of £20k

| Mark Hartley

This Fool's saving an extra £300 a month and investing it in a portfolio of dividends stocks to power his…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Come on Shell! Here’s why you could consider buying BP shares…

| James Beard

Following takeover speculation, James Beard’s put together a letter to Shell’s boss explaining why the energy giant could consider buying…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

National Grid shares: a £1,000 investment 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

National Grid shares are on the rise! Here’s how much money investors have made so far… and how much they…

Read more »