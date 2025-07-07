The Tesla share price is simply disconnected from the fundamental principles for valuing a stock. Dr James Fox explains.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Will the Tesla share price go up or down? It’s pure speculation

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) share price remains one of the most debated topics in the stock market. The reality is that predicting whether Tesla stock will go up or down is, at its core, pure speculation for most of us.

The company’s valuation metrics and the expectations embedded in its stock price highlight just how much of Tesla’s current market value is based on hope for transformative future growth rather than present fundamentals.

Valuation conundrum

Tesla’s valuation is stretched by nearly every conventional metric. The company currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 140.7 times, compared to a sector median of 15.88. That’s an almost 787% premium.

Its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio stands at 10.6 times, while peers in the auto sector average just 1.1 times. Other metrics, such as enterprise value-to-EBITDA (79.09 times) and price-to-book (13.6), are similarly high.

By discounted cash flow (DCF) models, even aggressive growth assumptions yield values that are a fraction of the current share price. In fact, in some cases it suggests that over 85% of Tesla’s market-cap’s driven by speculative future potential rather than present-day cash flows.

The implication’s clear. The vast majority of Tesla’s valuation isn’t supported by current earnings or cash flow, but by investor belief in its future dominance in areas like robotaxis and autonomous driving.

Forecasts and sentiment

Analyst price targets for Tesla are all over the map, reflecting deep uncertainty. The median one-year price target is $293, implying the stock’s currently overvalued. The consensus is Hold among Wall Street analysts.

Yet, some bullish forecasts see the stock reaching as high as $500, based on expectations of massive revenue and earnings growth through to 2030. Meanwhile, algorithmic forecasts are less bullish. Some models predict modest gains, while others warn of volatility and risk. The lowest share price target is just $19.

The ‘X factor’

As most investors will know by now, Tesla’s ‘X factor’ is its supposed lead in autonomous driving technology. The company has ambitions to mass produce Robotaxis, creating a new revenue stream that could dwarf that of traditional vehicle sales.

I’d like to think Tesla’s camera-based systems, called ‘Tesla vision‘, will trump LiDAR. However, I think it’s speculative to assume that Tesla will dominate in this sector. It may prove that camera-based systems simply aren’t reliable enough. It may be that another company trains its AI to work camera-based systems more efficiently.

Of course, all this means that Tesla stock could surge if the company dominates the space and plummet if it fails. Nonetheless, there have been some positive milestones in recent weeks, including the first autonomous vehicle delivery.

For what it’s worth, I hope it succeeds.

The bottom line

Where Tesla’s share price will go is impossible to predict with any certainty. The stock’s price is already disconnected from traditional valuation metrics and is driven by speculative expectations of future breakthroughs. It’s not a stock I’m considering right now.