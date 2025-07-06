Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 dividend growth shares to consider for a reliable passive income!

2 dividend growth shares to consider for a reliable passive income!

I believe these stocks, with their huge dividend yields and long records of payout growth, merit serious attention in current uncertain times.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Dividends are never, ever guaranteed. But investors can improve their chances of enjoying a large and stable passive income by buying dividend shares in defensive sectors.

With this in mind, here are two top shares I think are worth a close look this July.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Investing for growth has been more challenging for renewable energy stocks in recent times. Two major new UK wind farms — including Hornsea 4, which was to be the world’s largest offshore wind farm — have been cancelled since 2023 due to costs and supply chain issues.

Amid signs that these pressures are easing, and given the bright long-term outlook for green energy categories, I think Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LSE:ORIT) is a top stock to consider.

UK investors have a swathe of renewable energy shares to choose from today. What I like about this particular one is its diversified approach: its assets span much of Europe and Scandinavia and multiple energy sources. This helps reduce the impact of potential geographic and technological risks at group level (for instance, weak wind currents that impact energy production in Britain).

Breakdown of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's portfolio.
Source: Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

This provides added strength to a stock that already enjoys strong earnings predictability, and therefore the means to consistently pay a large and growing dividend. Indeed, cash rewards from Octopus have risen each year since it listed on the London stock market in 2020.

City analysts are confident it can keep raising dividends and pay a targeted 6.17p per share dividend in 2025. This would mark the fourth successive year of dividend growth matching the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) target, and results in a huge 8.2% dividend yield.

Like many energy producers, Octopus Renewables looks in good shape to deliver a stable and market-beating dividend income, then. But it’s not without its risks. Its profits and share price could come fall if interest rates suddenly rise. The trust could also drop if governments’ green energy policies become less favourable.

But, on balance, I think it’s worth seriously considering an investment here.

Assura

Healthcare and real estate stocks can be among the most reliable dividend providers over time. As a major owner and operator of primary healthcare properties in the UK, Assura (LSE:AGR) allows investors to enjoy the best of both worlds.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

As with Octopus Renewables, this FTSE 250 dividend stock has a solid record of unbroken payout growth. This stretches back more than a decade, as its operations are largely unaffected by broader economic conditions. The government also essentially guarantees a large portfolio of its rental income.

Assura's long record of dividend growth
Source: Dividendmax

There are risks here, too, such as interest rate dangers and changing government health policy. But things at least look stable on the latter front: in fact, demand for primary healthcare centres is rising as the NHS tries to reduce the strain on the country’s jam-packed hospitals.

Analysts expect Assura to raise its annual dividend again in the financial year to March 2026. A total payout of 3.32p is predicted, yielding 6.6%. I think this real estate investment trust (REIT) will remain a top dividend stock for years to come.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares appear to be plateauing after surging beyond market expectations over the past year. Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Could this small-cap AIM share be the next big UK growth stock?

| Mark Hartley

Growth stocks can supercharge a portfolio, but come with risks. I'm eyeing one small-cap AIM share that could be a…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

With a low valuation and 5.2% dividend yield, is this the best income stock on the S&P 500?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explores whether VICI Properties, with its low valuation and 5.2% dividend yield, could be one of the best…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price becoming too cheap to ignore?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has been falling for almost three years now. And Edward Sheldon believes the stock is starting…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Down 26% in a year, is this FTSE 100 stock a bargain?

| Stephen Wright

Despite 30 consecutive years of dividend increases, Croda International shares are well off their highs. Is this a buying opportunity…

Read more »

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

See how much an investor needs in a SIPP to earn passive income of £777 a month

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is building retirement wealth in a Self-Invested Personal Pension. How much does he need to fund a generous…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

Here’s how a £20k ISA could earn £1,400 in passive income next year – and every year

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into the practicalities of using a Stocks and Shares ISA to start generating sizeable annual passive income…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

A top UK share to consider buying when the markets melt down?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

With investor nervousness on the rise, Zaven Boyrazian explores the category of UK shares that could potentially outperform during the…

Read more »