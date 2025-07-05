Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the US dollar falls, is now the time to buy US shares?

As the US dollar falls, is now the time to buy US shares?

Over the last year, the US dollar has fallen 8% against the British pound. So is this a golden opportunity for UK investors to buy US shares?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Ongoing uncertainty around tariffs has caused the dollar to weaken against the pound. As a result, UK investors looking to buy US shares get more for their money than they used to. 

Investors might wonder whether this means now is the time to look at some US stocks. But while the currency shift is a genuine benefit, I think there are more important considerations.

Currencies

Currency fluctuations are one of those things that investors don’t usually pay much attention to. And a lot of the time, this is justified because the moves are too small to be meaningful.

There are some exceptions. One example is the 75% decline in the value of the Nigerian naira that has given Airtel Africa shareholders something to think about over the last five years. 

Generally, though, movements in currencies tend to be small and not worth considering. But the value of the US dollar against the British pound is down 8% in the last 12 months.

In effect, this means an 8% discount for UK investors looking to buy US stocks. And given the valuation gap between the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500, that sounds quite nice.

Individuality

Over the last year or so, the balance of my Stocks and Shares ISA has gradually shifted towards UK equities. That’s not deliberate, it’s just the way I’ve seen opportunities over that time.

I am, however, very much looking for opportunities to balance this out a bit. So I’m actively looking for opportunities across the Atlantic (as well as elsewhere) that look attractive. 

Unfortunately, I don’t have a particularly strong view on where the dollar is going next. So there is – from my perspective – a very real possibility it could work against me.

This risk notwithstanding, there are one or two US stocks that I think look attractive. And there’s one in particular that I’ve been buying.

Healthcare

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a stock I’ve just started buying in the last couple of weeks. In my view, it’s a rare example of a US equity trading at an unusually attractive valuation.

The big challenge facing the company at the moment is the US administration’s desire to reduce the amount the country spends on drugs. That’s a risk for pharmaceutical firms across the board.

Johnson & Johnson, however, might be less exposed to this than a number of its peers. It has a growing medical devices business that makes up around a third of its overall revenues.

Moreover, the company has a strong record of increasing its dividend each year. And analysts are expecting this to continue until at least 2027. 

Buying opportunities

While most of my buying lately has been UK-focused, I have added Johnson & Johnson shares to my portfolio recently. But this isn’t because of currency fluctuations – it’s because of what I see as the strength of the underlying businesses.

I’m not denying that the dollar weakening against the pound makes a difference to UK investors. However, I think there are more important things to consider when it comes to buying shares.

Sometimes stocks have listings in different currencies. In those situations, I prefer to eliminate the risk of shifting foreign exchange rates entirely. But that isn’t always possible, so it’s something I put up with for the right opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how £20k of savings could one day generate £841 of monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

A passive income plan built around investing in dividend shares could be a simple but potentially lucrative way to earn…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, the recovering aberdeen share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

After a terrible run the aberdeen share price is finally showing some zip and Harvey Jones says the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 insurer to consider buying for a SIPP

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the pros and cons of including one of the Footsie’s insurance companies in a Self-Invested Personal…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should every investor be like Warren Buffett and have an insurance company in their portfolio?

| James Beard

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle, has been a long-time investor in insurance. Our writer takes a closer look at…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3i Group: unravelling the finances behind one of the FTSE 100’s most profitable companies

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down why 3i Group's one of the most profitable companies on the FTSE 100, and the risks…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

UK shares look cheap to me! But not this one…

| James Beard

Our writer reckons there’s some strong evidence to suggest that UK shares generally offer good value at the moment. However,…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Where next for the Persimmon share price?

| James Beard

The Bank of England’s not cutting interest rates quickly but its latest credit report contains news that could help lift…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Tesco share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Tesco share price has been doing things that Harvey Jones never expected. But can the FTSE 100 dividend growth…

Read more »