Here are the FTSE 100 shares that have outperformed the S&P 500 since 2020

Here are the FTSE 100 shares that have outperformed the S&P 500 since 2020

A surprising number of FTSE 100 stocks have outperformed their S&P 500 counterparts over the last five years. But can any of them keep doing it?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The S&P 500 is up 100% over the last five years. That’s an average annual return of just under 15%, which I think pretty much any long-term investor should be pleased with. 

During this time, the FTSE 100 has managed a slightly more modest 85% – or 13% per year. But some of its constituents have significantly outperformed the US index. 

FTSE 100 outperformers

Have a guess at how many FTSE 100 stocks have beaten the S&P 500 over the last five years. I’ll wait…

You’re wrong (probably) – the number is actually 25, which is more than I was expecting. And the list of outperformers is a pretty eclectic mix:

Rolls-Royce3i GroupCentricaBAE SystemsNatWest Group
Marks & SpencerBabcock International Airtel AfricaBarclaysStandard Chartered
DiplomaNextLloyds Banking GroupInterContinental Hotels GroupInternational Consolidated Airlines Group
Weir GroupIMIHSBCPershing SquareCompass Group
BeazleyShellMelroseRELXAntofagasta

There’s no single reason why these stocks have been better than the S&P 500 (and the rest of the FTSE 100). But there is a common theme that applies to a lot of them.

Covid-19

The majority of the stocks on this list are in a much better position now than they were five years ago. And the reason is they were – in some way or another – being disrupted by Covid-19.

Banks like Barclays and NatWest were dealing with some of the lowest interest rates in decades. This weighed on lending margins, which have recovered as things have normalised recently. 

Next is another example. The company’s stores were designated as ‘non-essential’ during the pandemic and therefore closed, causing business to decline in a big way. 

Travel restrictions also significantly impacted companies like Rolls-Royce and International Consolidated Airlines Group. But both have managed strong recoveries since. 

The pandemic is (hopefully) not about to be repeated, but the big question for investors is which – if any – of these stocks can continue to do well. And one in particular stands out to me.

Looking ahead

The stock is Compass Group (LSE:CPG). The contract catering firm has benefitted from live events resuming since the end of the pandemic, but I think it has some long-term competitive strengths.

The company’s big advantage is its scale, which it uses to negotiate better prices for ingredients than its competitors. This gives it the ability to charge lower prices to customers. 

Over time, the firm has expanded its presence – and thus strengthened its advantage – by acquiring other businesses. This allows it to benefit from local expertise as well as global scale.

Buying other businesses can be risky. Overpaying for an acquisition can set a company back years and this is something that can’t be entirely ignored.

Ultimately though, a leading position in a growing market is a powerful combination. And it’s why I think investors should consider it as a potential outperformer in the future.

Long-term investing

Warren Buffett says investing well is about being greedy when others are fearful. And that’s a theme that has run through the FTSE 100’s top-performing stocks over the last five years.

The question investors need to consider is which companies still have strong growth prospects. I think the list is smaller, but there are still opportunities that are worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Stephen Wright has positions in 3i Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, BAE Systems, Barclays Plc, Compass Group Plc, Diploma Plc, HSBC Holdings, IMI, InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Melrose Industries Plc, RELX, Rolls-Royce Plc, Standard Chartered Plc, and Weir Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

