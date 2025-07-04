Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Santander shares 1 year ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Santander shares 1 year ago is now worth…

Santander shares have gained over the past week following news that the Spanish bank would acquire TSB from Sabadell for £2.65bn.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

If someone had made a £10,000 investment in Santander (LSE:BNC) shares a year ago, their holding would now be worth around £16,500, reflecting a 65% gain over the past 12 months. They’d also have received around £430 in dividends.

This surge has outpaced the broader index and reflects a combination of robust earnings growth, strategic restructuring, and renewed investor confidence.

TSB takeover

Santander’s current momentum could be traced to its recent agreement to acquire TSB from Sabadell for £2.65bn. This deal, expected to complete in early 2026 pending shareholder and regulatory approval, will make Santander the third-largest bank in the UK by personal current account balances. It will also add five million TSB customers to Santander UK’s existing 14 million. The acquisition is valued at five times TSB’s projected 2026 earnings and 1.45 times tangible book value as of March.

Santander expects the TSB deal to generate a return on invested capital of over 20%, with cost synergies of at least £400m. That’s equivalent to 13% of the combined cost base. The bank projects that the transaction will be earnings accretive from the first year, contributing to a 4% increase in group earnings per share by 2028. Importantly, the acquisition won’t disrupt Santander’s distribution policy or its ambitious targets for buybacks and capital returns.

Trading in line

Santander’s valuation is attractive on paper but broadly trades in line with other banking peers. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s projected at 8.5 times for 2025, 7.8 times for 2026, and 6.9 times for 2027. These multiples are well below the industry average, suggesting the shares are still attractively priced relative to expected earnings growth.

This is happening because the earnings forecasts show a clear acceleration. Analysts expect EPS to rise from €0.77 in 2024 to €0.84 in 2025, €0.92 in 2026, and €1.04 in 2027. This represents annual growth rates of 9.9% for 2025, 9.5% for 2026, and 12.7% for 2027. The group’s restructuring initiatives have already delivered four consecutive quarters of record profits. Net profit was up 19% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025.

Yield lower but room for growth

It remains a reliable dividend payer. The dividend yield forecast for 2025 is 3.2%, rising to 3.3% in 2026, and 3.8% in 2027. Dividend cover’s very strong, with payout ratios around 26%, indicating that distributions are well supported by earnings. While this yield may be a little lower than some peers, there’s room for growth, and the company’s aiming to conduct €10bn in share buybacks for 2025 and 2026 earnings.

The bottom line

The shares have delivered exceptional returns over the past year, driven by accelerating earnings. This has been complemented by a disciplined approach to capital allocation, and what may prove to be a transformative UK acquisition.

The stock appears to trade in line with peers on forward earnings. However, the acquisition may prove game-changing. It also provides exposure to growth-oriented markets such as Brazil and Mexico, which we don’t typically find from UK-listed banking stocks. Although it’s worth noting that developing economy exposure is also a risk as well as a benefit.

Personally, I think it’s worthy of consideration as an investment. I’ll be taking a closer look although I’m already well stocked up on banks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the recovering Vodafone share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been watching the Vodafone share price slide for so long that he can't come to terms with…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Down 35% with a 5% yield! Is this the cheapest dividend stock on the FTSE 250?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the income potential of a FTSE 250 dividend stock that looks to be trading well below its…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares appear to be plateauing after surging beyond market expectations over the past year. Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

This old-school tech stock is beating all Magnificent 7 shares in 2025, including Nvidia

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in this old technology company are soaring in 2025, outperforming Nvidia stock and many other popular tech investments.

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the under-achieving Legal & General Group share price could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones expected better from the Legal & General share price, but he has no complaints about the FTSE 100…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

See the latest BP share price and dividend forecasts

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines the outlook for the BP share price after what's been a tough year. The yield's climbed nicely…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

What are the most common FTSE 100 shares top UK investors put into a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reveals the three most popular FTSE 100 shares found in Stocks and Shares ISAs — and why so…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares would deliver this much passive income…

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Greggs' shares. He hasn't been a fan of the sausage roll maker…

Read more »