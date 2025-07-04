Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Greggs shares would deliver this much passive income…

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares would deliver this much passive income…

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Greggs’ shares. He hasn’t been a fan of the sausage roll maker in recent years but appreciates opinions will differ.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

A £10,000 investment in Greggs shares, based on the latest dividend forecasts, would generate a steadily growing stream of passive income over the next several years.

With the company expected to pay a dividend per share of 68.04p in 2025, 70.1p in 2026, and 74.02p in 2027, an investor holding around 513 shares (£10,000-worth) would receive annual dividend payments of about £349 in 2025, £359 in 2026, and £380 in 2027.

This is equal to a projected yield rising from around 3.55% to 3.86% over the period. In turn, this showcases Greggs’ commitment to increasing its payout in line with modest improvements in earnings.

Is it sustainable?

The company’s dividend coverage appears sustainable. The payout ratio’s forecasted to remain just above 50% throughout the period. This suggests that Greggs is maintaining a balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for future growth.

For income-focused investors, this level of coverage is reassuring, as it indicates that the dividend’s unlikely to be at risk, barring a significant downturn in trading conditions. In other words, earnings could halve and the company would still have enough to deliver its stated payout.

My concerns

However, the valuation of Greggs shares remains a sticking point for me. The forward price-to-earnings ratio’s projected at 14.2 times earnings for 2025, 13.8 for 2026, and 13.3 for 2027. While these multiples have fallen from previous highs, they still suggest the shares are expensive, relative to the company’s expected earnings growth.

For investors who prioritise value, these metrics may give pause. They tell us that there’s limited room for multiple expansion unless the company can deliver stronger-than-expected growth. The same occurs when I factor in the dividend yield.

It can’t keep expanding

The expanding dividend yield will undoubtedly attract many investors, especially in an environment where reliable income’s highly sought after. Greggs’ track record of dividend growth and its clear policy of distributing around half of its earnings will be a key draw for those seeking passive income.

However, there are legitimate concerns about the company’s longer-term growth prospects. The pace of store openings in recent years raises the possibility that Greggs is approaching saturation point in the UK market. It’s already mostly everywhere. This could limit the scope for further expansion-driven growth.

Additionally, the company’s core product range isn’t especially healthy. I find this a cause for concern as consumer preferences continue to shift towards healthier eating options, albeit slowly.

The bottom line

Personally, I think there are much better investment opportunities than Greggs, and I don’t think it’s worth considering. However, I appreciate that some investors think differently. They will likely be drawn to that increasing yield and a business they know and understand.

After all, many renowned investors tell us to invest in what we understand, and it’s a pretty simple business to get.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the recovering Vodafone share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been watching the Vodafone share price slide for so long that he can't come to terms with…

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Down 35% with a 5% yield! Is this the cheapest dividend stock on the FTSE 250?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers the income potential of a FTSE 250 dividend stock that looks to be trading well below its…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares appear to be plateauing after surging beyond market expectations over the past year. Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

This old-school tech stock is beating all Magnificent 7 shares in 2025, including Nvidia

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in this old technology company are soaring in 2025, outperforming Nvidia stock and many other popular tech investments.

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the under-achieving Legal & General Group share price could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones expected better from the Legal & General share price, but he has no complaints about the FTSE 100…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

See the latest BP share price and dividend forecasts

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines the outlook for the BP share price after what's been a tough year. The yield's climbed nicely…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

What are the most common FTSE 100 shares top UK investors put into a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reveals the three most popular FTSE 100 shares found in Stocks and Shares ISAs — and why so…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

11% below its highs, this world-class FTSE 100 tech stock looks good value to me

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Looking for a tech stock in the FTSE? This company is now one of the biggest financial data companies in…

Read more »